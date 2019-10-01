MAG INSTRUMENT INC. OFFERS INNOVATIVE NEW BUNDLES OF PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mag Instrument Inc. (MAG), the American manufacturer of the iconic MAGLITE® line of flashlights, continues its longstanding partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to promote awareness of and raise funds to support the work of NBCF.

For over a decade Maglite has provided financial support to NBCF and has raised nearly half a million dollars so far. In an effort to continue their support, this year Mag has extended their product offering to include 4 new limited-edition products in safety and security.

"NBCF is grateful for the long-term partnership with Maglite and for their support to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "Their commitment to raising funds for NBCF will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope through our programs to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S."

"Mag Instrument is happy to continue our support of the National Breast Cancer foundation for over a decade," said Tony Maglica, Founder and President of Mag Instrument. "One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and we know NBCF is an organization that's run with desire and dedication to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services."

The new line of Maglite items that support breast cancer awareness include:

Mini Maglite Pro LED Pocket/Purse Flashlight & Sabre Alarm Bundle

Mini Maglite Pro LED Pocket/Purse Flashlight & Sabre Pepper Spray Bundle

Solitaire® Key Chain Flashlight & Sabre Alarm Bundle

Solitaire® Key Chain Flashlight & Sabre Pepper Spray Bundle

These specially-marked MAGLITE® compact flashlights are available at selected retailers and on the MAGLITE website.

For more information visit: https://new.maglite.com/collections/nbcf-breast-cancer-awareness-month

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the Maglite® flashlight, is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. For more visit: http://maglite.com/

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

