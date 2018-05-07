Mag Instrument, Inc. will Highlight New Products, New Partnerships and their continued support of American Manufacturing at the 2018 National Hardware Show

A story from USA Today noted that "Over 80% of Americans are willing to pay more for MADE in USA Products." Anthony Maglica, founder, owner and president of MAG, noted that on a recent visit to MAG, a California U.S. Congressman indicated that keeping U.S. manufacturing strong was not only an economic issue but is a national security issue.

"If the U.S.A. is going to continue to be great we must make things here," said Maglica. "A country without a manufacturing base is weak and at risk economically and otherwise. Making things here means good paying jobs and people who have money to shop at places like hardware retailers and that keeps the economy strong."

MAG will also be highlighting new MAGLITE® branded products and its' continued sponsorship of the non-profit organization the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"Retailers have done well with our National Breast Cancer Foundation line of logo products that benefit breast cancer support and research and we are introducing a new LED line of products we are confident will prove popular as well," said Scott Field, global vice-president of sales and marketing.

MAG also recently launched new partnerships including an Everyday Carry series of products with Gerber and is currently in negotiations on several other upcoming partnerships.

"We are going to continue to innovate and support our retailers with unique marketing efforts and partnerships that increase sales and margins for our retailers so the MAGLITE brand continues to be the leading flashlight brand in the world," said Field.

You can visit the MAGLITE® Booth at the National Hardware Show May 8 - 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. Booth #6937.

