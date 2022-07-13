MAG INSTRUMENT RELEASES NEW TACTICAL LED FLASHLIGHT

The MAG-TAC® 2 flashlight comes in two different models and incorporates three functions selectable through Mag Instrument's tail cap-switch-activated "QuickClick" mode selector. The TM Model (Crown Bezel) has momentary, full power and strobe; The TL Model (Plain Bezel) has momentary, full, and low power. A notable feature is barrel grooves which provide superior ergonomic design for multiple firearm-hold techniques and hand sizes.

The MAG-TAC® 2 flashlight is designed from the operator's viewpoint and is intended to work in tandem and support all firearm and hand-held flashlight techniques such as:

Neck Indexing – The MAG-TAC® 2 is brought up to face, just underneath cheek with over the fingers grip.

FBI Modified – The MAG-TAC® 2 is held one-handed away from body with firearm to one side or overhead.

Harries hold – The MAG-TAC® 2 is held in the non-firearm hand under the gun hand, and then pressing the back of the hand holding the MAG-TAC® 2 against the back of the firearm hand.

Maglite Technique – The MAG-TAC® 2 is held in a cigar like position, putting two fingers in comfortable position to operate it by pulling back on fingertips and using inside knuckle of the thumb to activate.

The MAG-TAC® 2 flashlight can stand up and illuminate an area for hands-free operation. It can be used in search situations or cast a stable light source across an area. Tested and recommended by the National Tactical Officers Association. The MAG-TAC® 2 is an excellent lighting tool for Law Enforcement and Military personnel because of its superior performance, durability, and reliability, which is essential for Operators that face critical situations.

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is a proud U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner, and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

