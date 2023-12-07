MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2022/2023

News provided by

MAG Interactive

07 Dec, 2023, 02:28 ET

MAG Interactive AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2022/2023 on the company's website.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive AB's (publ) annual report for the financial year 2022/2023 has today been published on the company's website: https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

In the section of significant events after the end of the year, MAG Interactive notes; In November, the parent company received from the Swedish Tax Agency a preliminary decision to reject the research RnD deductions (Forskningsavdrag) made during the period January 2021 to July 2023. The parent company will respond to the Swedish Tax Agency during December. The total amount for these deductions is 12,531 KSEK and a final rejection would result in an effect in both a lower profit and liquidity.

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English, and available as PDF.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / [email protected]

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16579/3887896/2477886.pdf

MAG Interactive Annual Report ENG 22-23

Also from this source

MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2022/2023

MAG Interactive's net sales reached 80 MSEK in Q4, a decrease of 11% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA grew to 25 MSEK, ...

MAG supports the One Special Day fundraiser for the seventh time

MAG lnteractive is proud to support the charity fundraiser One Special Day for the seventh consecutive year. The annual event raises funds to assist...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.