MAG supports the One Special Day fundraiser for the seventh time

MAG Interactive

03 Oct, 2023, 02:12 ET

On October 6, MAG Interactive is once again participating in the One Special Day charity fundraiser to support differently abled gamers.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG lnteractive is proud to support the charity fundraiser One Special Day for the seventh consecutive year. The annual event raises funds to assist differently abled gamers. MAG will donate all revenue generated in the UK on October 6 from all games to the charity. 

One Special Day is organized by the British non-profit organization SpecialEffect. The donations go to developing technology and building special game rigs that assist differently abled gamers in playing their favorite games.

"We are proud to once more support SpecialEffect and the fantastic work that they do to ensure fun and fulfilling game experiences for differently abled gamers. We hope that participating in the fundraiser can help them reach their goals and be able to help even more gamers play their favorite games than before," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

One Special Day 2023 takes place on October 6 and is supported this year by over 90 gaming companies worldwide.

About SpecialEffect
Since 2016 the UK based charity SpecialEffect has organized One Special Day on an annual basis to raise money that benefits gamers with disabilities. SpecialEffect uses video games and technology to enhance the quality of life for people with various disabilities. From controller modifications to eye-control, all customized gaming setups are designed to suit the specific individual needs of every person regardless of his or her disability. The charity's projects and resources for game developers including its virtual dev kit and dedicated website www.gameacess.info are increasingly having a global impact, including Eye Gaze Games that assists gamers with disabilities in over 50 countries to play games at no charge. For more information visit http://www.specialeffect.org.uk

