Magal Security Systems Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, LTD. (Nasdaq: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today that it has retained Hayden IR, an investor relations advisory and communications services firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to improve Magal's strategic messaging and increase visibility within the investment community with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, said, "Over the last six quarters, Magal's new executive team has implemented strategic changes that are increasing growth and improving profitability. We believe it is time to transition to new and innovative outside investor relations firm to help us improve our communications with investors and drive shareholder value. Hayden IR's focus is to help the Company effectively communicate our investment thesis and improve awareness of Magal with investors."

"Hayden IR will work closely with Magal's executive team to highlight the Company's strategy and their unique capabilities," said Brett Maas, Managing Director at Hayden IR. "With a growing footprint in the multibillion-dollar global security industry, significant R&D investment in technology, and recent investment in expanding the sales team, Magal is well positioned for profitable growth. Hayden IR has a track record of successful targeted outreach and relationship-building combined with superior communications and messaging capabilities that will increase Magal's visibility in the investment community and support their goal to improve shareholder value."

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a strategic investor relations firm providing outreach, communications and advisory services for emerging growth companies. We have a 20-year track record of improving our client's shareholder value through targeted outreach and relationship-building with institutional investors and sell-side firms. Our clients work exclusively with senior Hayden IR executives. Our team members have experience across industry sectors, market caps and unique situations, and many have foundational backgrounds on Wall Street at sell-side and buy-side firms. Hayden IR is committed to improving valuations and building visibility for our clients through comprehensive, actionable IR strategies.

About Magal Security Systems, LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor‐made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries ‐ under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G ‐ our 4th generation, cutting‐edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home‐grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony ‐ our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

