Magal Security Systems Ltd. ("Magal") to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, August 15, 2019

YEHUD, Israel, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ GMS: MAGS) today announced that it intends to publish its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

The Company will hold an investors' conference call on the same day, at 10am Eastern Time.

Investors' Conference Call Information:

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-888-668-9141

Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0610

UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-917-5108

International Dial-in Number: +972-3-918-0610

10am Eastern Time; 7am Pacific Time; 3pm UK Time; 5pm Israel Time

A replay link of the call will be available from the day after the call on www.magalsecurity.com.

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of solutions and products for physical and video security solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G - our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony - our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd

Diane Hill, Secretary to the CEO

Tel: +972-3-539-1421

E-mail:dianeh@magal-s3.com

Web: www.magalsecurity.com

GK Investor Relations

Gavriel Frohwein / Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) +1 646 688 3559

Int'l dial: +972 3 607 4717

E-mail: magal@gkir.com

