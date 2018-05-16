Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter Results Summary

Strong growth in first quarter revenue to $17.3 million , up 20% year-over-year.

Significant improvement in operating expenses: a 9% reduction year-over-year.

Net loss of $0.2 million , or $0.01 per share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $3.7 million , or $0.16 per share last year.

EBITDA of $0.5 million compared with negative EBITDA of $0.4 million in the first quarter of last year.

Backlog at highest ever level as of end of the first quarter.

First Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $17.3 million, an increase of 20% compared with revenues of $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.6 million, or 43.8% of revenues, an increase of 2% compared with gross profit of $7.4 million or 51.7% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2017. The change in gross margin between the quarters was a function of the products and projects mix executed during the quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $33 thousand, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2018 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.16 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

EBITDA in the first quarter was $0.5 million, an improvement compared with negative EBITDA of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of March 31, 2018, were $49.4 million, or $2.15 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $52.3 million, or $2.27 per share, at December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash is primarily due to the investment in working capital for scaling up of various projects which are commencing.

Management Comment

Commenting on the results, Mr. Yaniv Shachar, interim CEO of Magal, said, "We are pleased with our return to growth and operating profitability, recovering from a weak 2017. The solid improvement in results, especially the lower level of expenses, follows important steps that we took last year to rationalize expenses and increase efficiencies. Looking ahead, the high level of new orders that Magal has won over the past few months has built a strong backlog, and as at the end of the first quarter, our backlog is the highest it has ever been in our history. This bodes very well for Magal in the coming year."

Continued Mr. Shachar, "In the coming weeks, Dror Sharon, a highly experienced homeland security industry veteran will be joining Magal as the new CEO. We thank Saar Koursh, our former CEO, for his key contributions to Magal throughout his tenure which culminated in the successful first quarter that we announced today. We wish him well in future."

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of solutions and products for physical and video security solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G - its 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony - our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Web: www.magalsecurity.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Tables to follow *





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)













Three Months



Ended March 31,



2017

2018 %

change

Revenue 14,335

17,255 20

Cost of revenue 6,924

9,699















Gross profit 7,411

7,556 2

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 1,605

1,605 -

Selling and marketing 4,798

4,233 (12)

General and administrative 1,860

1,685 (9)

Total operating expenses 8,263

7,523 (9)













Operating income (loss) (852)

33



Financial income (expenses), net (2,636)

117















Income (loss) before income taxes (3,488)

150















Taxes on income 205

317















Net loss (3,693)

(167)















Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (5)

-















Net income (loss) attributable to Magal shareholders' (3,698)

(167)















Basic and diluted net loss per share ($0.16)

($0.01)







































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 22,916,333

23,032,511





























Three Months Ended March 31





2017 %

2018 %















Gross margin 51.7

43.8



Research and development, net as a % of revenues 11.2

9.3



Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 33.5

24.5



General and administrative as a % of revenues 13.0

9.8



Operating margin -

0.2



Net margin -

-





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET LOSS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2017

2018







GAAP Net loss (3,693)

(167) Less:





Financial income (expenses), net (2,636)

117 Taxes on income 205

317 Depreciation and amortization (450)

(477) EBITDA (402)

510

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

March 31,

2017

2018 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $22,463

$42,221 Short-term bank deposits 27,025

1,014 Restricted deposits 2,842

6,183 Trade receivables, net 14,489

13,493 Unbilled accounts receivable 6,309

5,057 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,850

5,381 Inventories 9,596

9,701







Total current assets 85,574

83,050







Long term investments and receivables:













Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits 155

166 Severance pay fund 1,524

1,446 Deferred income taxes 2,579

2,688







Total long-term investments and receivables 4,258

4,300







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,718

6,093







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 4,303

3,981







GOODWILL 12,692

12,450







Total assets $112,545

$109,874

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

March 31,

2017

2018







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $5,198

$3,821 Customer advances 7,191

6,857 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,784

13,192







Total current liabilities 26,173

23,870







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 891

867 Deferred income taxes 190

196 Accrued severance pay 2,328

2,253 Other long-term liabilities 14

360







Total long-term liabilities 3,423

3,676







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018; Issued and outstanding: 23,032,448 shares at December 31, 2017 and 23,035,282 shares at March 31, 2018 6,716

6,717 Additional paid-in capital 93,975

94,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87)

(276) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements) 5,859

5,425 Accumulated deficit (23,514)

(23,564)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 82,949

82,328







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $112,545

$109,874











For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO

Tel: +972-3-539-1421

E-mail: dianeh@magal-s3.com



GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559

E-mail: magal@gkir.com



