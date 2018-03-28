Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Financial Results

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS SUMMARY

Revenue of $23 million , up 68% sequentially and 14% year over year;

Net income of $0.3 million , versus a net loss of $0.2 million in the prior quarter

EBITDA of $2.3 million compared with breakeven EBITDA in the prior quarter and a 20% improvement year over year;

Strong bookings in the fourth quarter (and beyond) leading to expectations of strong revenue and profitability growth in 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $23.0 million, an increase of 14% compared with revenues of $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $10.7 million, or 47% of revenues, an increase of 7% compared with gross profit of $10.0 million or 50% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2016. The change in gross margin between quarters is a function of the revenue mix between projects executed and products and services sold.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million, an increase of 18% compared to operating income of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Finance and Tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.5 million and $1 million, respectively, compared to $0.5 million in finance income and $0.9 million income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The finance expenses in 2017 are mostly related to non-cash, foreign currency valuation changes, primarily due to the increase in value of the Israeli shekel versus the US dollar, impacting Magal's US dollar denominated deposits, while in 2016 the reverse was true. The tax expense in 2017 includes a $0.3 million adjustment of the Company's deferred tax asset in the United States which is a non-cash charge, as a result of the recent US tax reforms. In 2016, Magal recognized a net tax asset, contributing to the significant tax benefit recorded in the quarter.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with net income of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $2.3 million, an increase of 20% compared with EBITDA of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $64.3 million, a 5% decrease compared with $67.8 million in 2016.

Gross profit for 2017 was $31.3 million, representing 49% of revenues, compared with $33.3 million, representing 49% of revenues in 2016.

Operating loss for 2017 was $1.2 million, compared with operating income of $1.5 million in 2016.

Net loss for 2017 was $6.9 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in 2016.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of December 31, 2017, were $52.3 million, or $2.27 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $52.5 million, or $2.29 per share, at December 31, 2016.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saar Koursh, CEO of Magal, said, "We ended 2017 with a strong fourth quarter, despite 2017 being a challenging year with net losses in the first three quarters. In mid-2017 we took some important steps to improve our operating efficiencies, including the full amalgamation of our product and VMS operations. I am encouraged by the improvement in our business in the fourth quarter, as reflected by the strong growth and improvement in profitability and the strong order momentum in recent months as reported in early 2018."

ABOUT MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of solutions and products for physical and video security solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G - our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony - our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Tables to follow *





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Full Year Ended December 31,



2016

2017 % change

2016

2017 % change Revenue 20,252

23,017 14

67,825

64,292 (5) Cost of revenue 10,216

12,289



34,570

32,967





















Gross profit 10,036

10,728 7

33,255

31,325 (6) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,735

1,619 (7)

6,779

6,558 (3) Selling and marketing 5,050

5,125 1

17,536

18,158 4 General and administrative 1,728

2,181 26

7,445

7,853 5 Total operating expenses 8,513

8,925 5

31,760

32,569 3



















Operating income (loss) 1,523

1,803



1,495

(1,244)

Financial income (expenses), net 456

(483)



(591)

(3,961)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 1,979

1,320



904

(5,205)





















Taxes on income (tax benefit) (874)

1,029



(122)

1,695





















Net income (loss) 2,853

291



1,026

(6,900)





















Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (17)

-



(3)

14





















Net income (loss) attributable to Magal shareholders' 2,870

291



1,029

(6,914)





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.13

$0.01



$0.06

$(0.30)





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 22,723,656

23,025,222



17,999,779

22,989,009





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 22,741,110

23,122,323



18,031,433

22,989,009























Three Months Ended December 31



Full Year Ended December 31,



2016 %

2017 %



2016 %

2017 %





















Gross margin 49.6

46.6



49.0

48.7

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 8.6

7.0



10.0

10.2

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 24.9

22.3



25.9

28.2

General and administrative as a % of revenues 8.5

9.5



11.0

12.2

Operating margin 7.5

7.8



2.2

-

Net margin 14.2

1.3



1.5

-



























MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET LOSS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Full Year Ended December 31,

2016

2017



2016

2017

















GAAP Net income (loss) 2,853

291



1,026

(6,900) Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 456

(483)



(591)

(3,961) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (874)

1,029



(122)

1,695 Depreciation and amortization (374)

(479)



(1,704)

(1,876) EBITDA 1,897

2,282



3,199

632

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2016

2017 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $19,692

$22,463 Short-term bank deposits 31,036

27,025 Restricted deposits 1,809

2,842 Trade receivables, net 13,702

14,489 Unbilled accounts receivable 4,232

6,309 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,751

2,850 Inventories 6,818

9,596







Total current assets 80,040

85,574







Long term investments and receivables:













Long-term trade receivables 308

- Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits 126

155 Severance pay fund 1,321

1,524 Deferred income taxes 2,114

2,579







Total long-term investments and receivables 3,869

4,258







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,301

5,718







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 4,933

4,303







GOODWILL 11,850

12,692







Total assets $105,993

$112,545

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2016

2017







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $4,040

$5,198 Customer advances 5,602

7,191 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,646

13,784







Total current liabilities 21,288

26,173







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 472

891 Deferred income taxes 167

190 Accrued severance pay 2,089

2,328 Other long-term liabilities 59

14







Total long-term liabilities 2,787

3,423







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at December 31, 2016 and

December 31, 2017; Issued and outstanding: 22,894,348

shares at December 31, 2016 and 23,032,448 shares at

December 31, 2017 6,679

6,716 Additional paid-in capital 93,441

93,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,923)

(87) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements) 412

5,859 Accumulated deficit (16,600)

(23,514)







Total shareholders' equity 82,009

82,949 Non-controlling interest (91)

-







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 81,918

82,949







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $105,993

$112,545











For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd. Saar Koursh, CEO Tel: +972-3-539-1421 E-mail: saar.koursh@magal-s3.com Web: www.magalsecurity.com GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein Tel: (US) +1 646 688 3559 E-mail: magal@gkir.com

