Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three months and full year period ended December 31, 2018. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10:30am Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS SUMMARY

Record revenue of $92.6 million , up 44% year over year;

Net income of $2 . 9 million versus a net loss of $6.9 million in 2017;

EBITDA of $7.0 million versus $0.6 million in 2017;

Growth in year-over-year backlog and record bookings in 2018.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal, said, "We are very pleased with our performance in 2018, with revenues up by 44% and reaching an all time record high. The increase in revenues which was in great measure attributable to organic growth across the board, in all regions, consisted of a diversified mix of projects as well as products. Looking ahead into 2019, our pipeline is broad and strong, and the backlog is at a higher level than that with which we started last year. We are therefore excited with our potential ahead."

FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were a record $92.6 million, a 44% increase compared with $64.3 million in 2017. On an organic basis, excluding the contribution to revenues from the acquisition of Esc Baz which closed on April 2, 2018, revenues would have grown 38% year-over-year.

Gross profit for 2018 was $40.3 million, representing 43.5% of revenues, compared with $31.3 million, representing 48.7% of revenues in 2017. The change in the gross margin is a function of the revenue mix between projects executed and products and services sold.

Operating income for 2018 was $3.8 million compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in 2017.

Net income for 2018 was $2.9 million, or $0.12 per share compared with a net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in 2017.

EBITDA in 2018 was $7.0 million compared with $0.6 million in 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $26.1 million, an increase of 13% compared with revenues of $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $10.6 million, or 40.6% of revenues, compared with gross profit of $10.7 million, or 46.6% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2017. The change in gross margin between quarters is a function of the revenue mix between projects executed and products and services sold.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.4 million compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018 there was a higher level of operating expenses, primarily general and administrative expenses which amounted to $4.2 million versus $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to a number of one-time, non-cash events including a write-off of $1 million in goodwill related to the Cyberseal acquisition made in 2013 and a $0.7 million provision for a doubtful receivable.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $1.3 million compared with $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of December 31, 2018, were $55.0 million, or $2.38 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $52.3 million, or $2.27 per share, at December 31, 2017.

INVESTORS' CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

The Company will host a conference call later today, March 27, 2018, at 10:30am Eastern Time and 4:30pm Israel time.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

US: 1 888 668 9141; Israel: 03 918 0609; UK: 0 800 917 5108; Intl.: +972 3 918 0609

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for three months from the day after the call. The link to the replay will be accessible at www.magalsecurity.com .

ABOUT MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Tables to follow *

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Full Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017 %

change



2018

2017 %

change Revenue 26,105

23,017 13.4

92,602

64,292 44.0 Cost of revenue 15,503

12,289



52,299

32,967





















Gross profit 10,602

10,728 (1.2)

40,303

31,325 28.7 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,838

1,619 13.5

6,852

6,558 4.5 Selling and marketing 4,982

5,125 (2.8)

18,557

18,158 2.2 General and administrative 4,217

2,181 93.4

11,139

7,853 41.8 Total operating expenses 11,037

8,925



36,548

32,569





















Operating income (loss) (435)

1,803



3,755

(1,244)

Financial income (expenses), net 670

(483)



1,361

(3,961)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 235

1,320



5,116

(5,205)





















Taxes on income 485

1,029



2,072

1,695





















Net income (loss) (250)

291



3,044

(6,900)





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests (150)

-



95

14





















Net income (loss) attributable to Magal shareholders' (100)

291



2,949

(6,914)





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $(0.01)

$0.01



$0.12

$(0.30)





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income (loss) per share 23,043,842

23,025,222



23,040,436

22,989,009





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income (loss) per share 23,043,842

23,122,323



23,287,752

22,989,009























Three Months Ended December 31



Full Year Ended December 31,



2018 %

2017 %



2018 %

2017 %





















Gross margin 40.6

46.6



43.5

48.7

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 7.0

7.0



7.4

10.2

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 19.1

22.3



20.0

28.2

General and administrative as a % of revenues 16.2

9.5



12.0

12.2

Operating margin -

7.8



4.1

-

Net margin -

1.3



3.2

-



























MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Full Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017



2018

2017

















GAAP Net income (loss) (250)

291



3,044

(6,900) Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 670

(483)



1,361

(3,961) Taxes on income 485

1,029



2,072

1,695 Depreciation and amortization (1,722)

(479)



(3,224)

(1,876) EBITDA 1,287

2,282



6,979

632

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $38,665

$22,463 Short-term bank deposits 13,150

27,025 Restricted deposits 3,135

2,842 Trade receivables, net 14,176

14,489 Unbilled accounts receivable 6,050

6,309 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,935

2,850 Inventories 13,863

9,596







Total current assets 92,974

85,574







LONG TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:













Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits 146

155 Severance pay fund 1,289

1,524 Deferred income taxes 3,650

2,579







Total long-term investments and receivables 5,085

4,258







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 6,347

5,718







GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 14,765

16,995







Total assets $119,171

$112,545

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $6,359

$5,198 Customer advances 10,170

7,191 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,613

13,784







Total current liabilities 32,142

26,173







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,344

891 Deferred income taxes 182

190 Accrued severance pay 2,181

2,328 Other long-term liabilities 351

14







Total long-term liabilities 4,058

3,423















Redeemable non-controlling interest 1,755

-







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at December 31, 2017 and December 31,

2018; Issued and outstanding: 23,032,448 shares at December 31, 2017

and 23,049,639 shares at December 31, 2018 6,721

6,716 Additional paid-in capital 94,205

93,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,827)

(87) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements) 2,795

5,859 Accumulated deficit (20,678)

(23,514)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 81,216

82,949







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $119,171

$112,545











