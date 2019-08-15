Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $19.7 million , 3 8 % of which were product revenues, versus 31% of revenues in Q2 last year

Operating income of $0.2 million and net loss of $0.3 million

EBITDA of $0.7 million

Quarter-end net cash at $52.2 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal, said, "We are pleased with the overall trends in our product revenues in the first half of the year, which have grown year-over-year since 2017. Furthermore, we are successfully executing on our strategy of expanding sales in strategic verticals. Our new oil & gas and logistics & transportation verticals are seeing increased interest from both existing and potential customers."

"With regard to revenues from projects, in the second quarter of this year we experienced a general delay in tenders for new security projects in Latin America and Canada, mainly due to budget and political reasons, related to our core verticals in these territories. This had a significant impact on our results during the first half of the year compared to 2018. With that said, looking to the years ahead, we have a strong projects backlog and our pipeline is more geographically and vertically diverse than last year. We are also pleased that our project business in other geographies, including Israel, Africa and Spain performed well this quarter."

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Revenues were $19.7 million, a decrease of 22% compared with revenues of $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues from projects represented approximately 62% of total revenues, while revenues from products represented approximately 38% of total revenues. Revenues from projects and products decreased by approximately 31% and 4%, respectively, year over year.

Gross profit was $8.4 million, or 42.6% of revenues, compared with gross profit of $11.1 million, or 43.6% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. The change in gross margin between quarters is a function of the revenue mix in the particular quarter and the volume of revenues.

Operating income was $0.2 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Financial expenses were $0.4 million compared to financial income of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. This is mainly driven by the strong depreciation of the US dollar against the New Israeli shekel and the Canadian dollar during the second quarter, lowering the value of the Company's US dollar denominated monetary assets and thus leading to a higher level of non-cash financial expenses.

Net loss attributable to Magal shareholders' was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with net income of $1.7 million, or $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was $0.7 million compared with $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of June 30, 2019, was $52.2 million, or $2.26 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $55.0 million, or $2.38 per share, at December 31, 2018.

ABOUT MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018 % change

2019

2018 % change Revenue 19,697

25,348 (22)

40,887

42,603 (4) Cost of revenue 11,305

14,286 (21)

23,524

23,985 (2)



















Gross profit 8,392

11,062 (24)

17,363

18,618 (8) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,694

1,822 (7)

3,548

3,427 4 Selling and marketing 4,238

4,875 (13)

8,508

9,108 (7) General and administrative 2,265

2,288 (1)

4,641

3,973 16 Total operating expenses 8,197

8,985 (9)

16,697

16,508 1



















Operating income 195

2,077



666

2,110

Financial income (expenses), net (363)

522



(1,094)

639





















Income (loss) before income taxes (168)

2,599



(428)

2,749





















Taxes on income 134

696



537

1,013





















Net income (loss) (302)

1,903



(965)

1,736





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests and non-controlling interests (66)

173



(176)

173





















Net income (loss) attributable to Magal shareholders' (236)

1,730



(789)

1,563





















Basic net income (loss) per share ($0.01)

$0.08



($0.03)

$0.07





















Diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.01)

$0.07



($0.03)

$0.07









































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 23,146,823

23,042,346



23,104,160

23,037,456





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 23,146,823

23,286,703



23,104,160

23,318,174























Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019 %

2018 %



2019 %

2018 %





















Gross margin 42.6

43.6



42.5

43.7

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 8.6

7.2



8.7

8.0

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 21.5

19.2



20.8

21.4

General and administrative as a % of revenues 11.5

9.0



11.4

9.3

Operating margin 1.0

8.2



1.6

5

Net margin -

7.5



-

4.1



























MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

















GAAP Net income (loss) (302)

1,903



(965)

1,736 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net (363)

522



(1,094)

639 Taxes on income 134

696



537

1,013 Depreciation and amortization (521)

(499)



(1049)

(976) EBITDA 716

2,576



1,715

3,086

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)





June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $42,016

$38,665 Short-term bank deposits 7,014

13,150 Restricted deposits 3,208

3,135 Trade receivables, net 14,481

14,176 Unbilled accounts receivable 4,967

6,050 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,774

4,126 Inventories 13,795

13,863







Total current assets 89,255

93,165







Long term investments and receivables:













Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits 165

146 Severance pay fund 1,292

1,289 Deferred tax assets 3,529

3,459







Total long-term investments and receivables 4,986

4,894







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET AND OPERATING LEASE

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 10,806

6,347







GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 15,541

14,765







Total assets $120,588

$119,171

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)





June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $5,320

$6,359 Customer advances 7,343

10,170 Deferred revenues 1,876

2,387 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,572

13,226 Short-term operating lease liabilities 1,028

-







Total current liabilities 28,139

32,142







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,232

1,344 Deferred tax liabilities 181

182 Accrued severance pay 2,209

2,181 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,193

- Other long-term liabilities 255

351







Total long-term liabilities 7,070

4,058







Redeemable non-controlling interest 1,731

1,755







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018;

Issued and outstanding: 23,153,985 shares at June 30, 2019 and 23,049,639

shares at December 31, 2018 6,750

6,721 Additional paid-in capital 94,874

94,205 Treasury shares (375)

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss (935)

(1,827) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements) 4,816

2,795 Accumulated deficit (21,467)

(20,678)







Total shareholders' equity 83,663

81,216 Non-controlling interest (15)

-







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 83,648

81,216







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $120,588

$119,171











