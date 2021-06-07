Magal Security Systems' Senstar Division Awarded Integrated Perimeter Security at Major Asian Airport

YEHUD, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today that its Senstar division, a world leader in perimeter intrusion detection and video management solutions, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract for an integrated perimeter security system at one the world's busiest cargo gateways and passenger airports based in Asia.

The new contract is to protect the increased perimeter and infrastructure expansion of an existing system on the airport's periphery, which exceeds tens of kilometers in length. This Senstar solution will include a multi-layered intrusion detection system featuring fence-mounted and buried sensors and a software platform for security management that will integrate with the facilities' existing cameras and security infrastructure.

Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, said, "The key to winning this contract was Senstar's technology and the scope of our offering. Senstar's comprehensive, integrated systems offer physical security capabilities not available from competitors. Technology is an important differentiator that allows Senstar to land contracts with high-profile customers like this important shipment center and passenger hub. We plan to leverage Senstar's strong brand and technology to grow our global business and increase our market share in our target verticals of energy, corrections, logistics and corrections, and critical infrastructure."

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal operates two business divisions: Integrated solutions (turn-key projects) division and Product division, known as Senstar. On February 8, 2021, Magal announced the sale of its project division in an asset and shares purchase agreement to Aeronautics Ltd. For approximately $35 million. The transaction is expected to close before June 30, 2021. Following the closing, the company will focus entirely on security products, both software and hardware, and product-based solutions, with a highly visible and scalable business model.

About Senstar

Senstar is a global leader in innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative, intelligent, integrated security technologies. Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. Senstar, which products are found in thousands of sites including critical infrastructure, logistics, corrections and energy, has been protecting high risk assets for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the company's website at www.senstar.com.

