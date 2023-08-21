magAssist's NyokAssist™️ granted Designation by the FDA as a Breakthrough Device

News provided by

magAssist Co., Ltd

21 Aug, 2023, 02:30 ET

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, magAssist's NyokAssist™ Interventional Ventricular Assist Device (hereinafter referred to as NyokAssist™), has been granted designation as a breakthrough device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Breakthrough Device Program. This recognition from FDA has reaffirmed magAssist's unwavering dedication to technology innovation in the area of artificial heart in medical device industry.

Interventional VADs have been proven as an effective clinical therapy to provide mechanical circulatory support for high-risk percutaneous interventions, their insertion size is correlated with vascular complications, bleeding, blood transfusion and severe adverse cardiovascular events. As reducing interventional size mitigates the risk of vascular complications and better meets clinical demands in the market, it is incorporated as one of the key factors in product design and technology breakthrough behind magAssist team's dedicated efforts in the product development process.

Currently, NyokAssist™️ has achieved 9Fr insertion size featured with a foldable catheter pump to fasilitate the insertion and removal from the body, reducing vascular access and closure process. Once positioned, the catheter pump is designed to operate in its unfolded form to ensure sufficient blood flow. The impeller within the pump is expected to deliver greater hydraulic efficiency, even at lower rotation speeds. NyokAssist™️ has been developed with an external motor, which sits outside the body, with the design purpose to reduce access size and minimize the risk of hemolysis caused by motor overheating.

Receiving Breakthrough Designation for the NyokAssist™️ represents a major milestone for magAssist, showing that the device stands at the forefront of innovation. The company remains committed to advancing medical technology through continued innovation, research and patient-centric solutions that create values for patients healthcare as well as to medical device industry.

About magAssist

magAssist is one of the leading medical devices companies in the healthcare industry, focused on developing circulatory support devices for acute/severe cardiac and pulmonary failure. Our products include extracorporeal ventricular assist device (extra-VAD), interventional ventricular assist device, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems (ECMO) and organ care systems, with our first product MoyoAssist® Extra-VAD having completed clinical trial enrollment in China. Moving forward, magAssist is dedicated to providing valuable technology for patients and clinicians worldwide.

SOURCE magAssist Co., Ltd

Also from this source

BreathMo®: The New Generation ECMO system Revealed at ASAIO Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.