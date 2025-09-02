Magaya and Adelante SCM Publish Future-Focused Preparedness Report: Freight Forwarding at a Crossroads: Preparing for 2026 and Beyond

New research illuminates widening gaps in AI readiness, technology investment, and customer satisfaction, making a fresh strategic approach essential.

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers (LSPs), today unveiled a new industry report titled Freight Forwarding at a Crossroads: Preparing for 2026 and Beyond, produced in collaboration with supply chain expert Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM. The report underscores a critical truth: static strategies won't survive, and now more than ever, growth requires a bold and decisive mindset shift. Factors driving this shift include heightened disruption across trade policy, increasing customer expectations, and amplification of AI-driven automation.

The greatest risk in this moment isn't the turbulence of the market itself, it's staying still.

"The greatest risk in this moment isn't the turbulence itself, it's standing still," said Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM. "Forwarders who make deliberate, strategic bets are setting themselves up not just to survive but to lead the industry forward."

Key Findings:

45% of forwarders are automating compliance, documentation, and invoicing workflows, but 20% of small forwarders report having no major modernization plans, compared to just 6% of larger firms.





48% cite a lack of internal AI expertise as their biggest barrier to adoption.





90% say trusted relationships are their top success driver, with small forwarders placing even greater emphasis (97%).

"For forwarders to thrive in 2026 and beyond, they must balance technology investment with human connection, workforce upskilling, and outcome-based customer partnerships," said Ed Rusch, Chief Marketing Officer at Magaya.

An extensive survey of freight forwarders and logistics service providers conducted as part of the research effort revealed that the divide between fast-moving, tech-forward organizations and slower adopters is widening, especially in AI readiness, digital transformation, and customer satisfaction. "The most successful forwarders are building adaptability into their DNA. Our research clearly shows that being wired for change is what it takes to stay ahead when uncertainty is a constant," added Rusch. The Freight Forwarding at a Crossroads report is available now as a free download , providing benchmarking data, practical tips, and industry insights to inform decision-making.

About Adelante SCM

Adelante means "forward" or "move ahead" in Spanish. We chose this as our name because we are moving supply chain and logistics leadership forward by making it easier for industry professionals to share ideas, knowledge, and advice with each other. Our services include Talking Logistics, an online video talk show and blog featuring thought leaders and newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry. And Indago, a community of supply chain and logistics practitioners who are committed to sharing practical knowledge and advice with each other in a trusted and confidential manner — while giving back to charitable causes that make an extraordinary difference in lives every day. Visit adelantescm.com to learn more.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

