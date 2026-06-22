MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, and Adelante SCM, a supply chain research and advisory firm, today announced the release of The New Strategic Logistics Service Provider: What Winning Freight Forwarding and Customs Brokerage Leaders are Doing Differently.

Magaya and Adelante SCM Release New Research on How Leading Logistics Service Providers Are Using Technology to Gain a Competitive Edge

Based on a survey of 125 freight forwarders and customs brokers, combined with executive interviews from across the industry, the report examines how logistics service providers are responding to rising uncertainty, growing customer expectations, and the increasing role of technology and artificial intelligence in daily operations.

The research found that while many organizations are investing in technology and process improvements, significant opportunities remain to strengthen decision-making, integration, and operational agility.

Key findings from the report include:

Two-thirds of freight forwarders and customs brokers say uncertainty is higher today than it was three years ago.

Only 13% rate their organizations as excellent at data-driven operational decision-making.

Just 11% describe their organizations as highly integrated across customers, carriers, partners, and regulatory systems.

Only 2% report having adopted AI across their entire operation, compared to 17% with no plans at all to incorporate AI into their operation.

Working with AI and automation tools ranks as the most important workforce skill for the next two to three years.

"The most successful logistics service providers are no longer competing solely on execution," said Gary Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer of Magaya. "They're helping customers make better decisions in an increasingly complex environment. The organizations pulling ahead are combining technology, expertise, and visibility to become trusted advisors, not just service providers."

The report also highlights a broader shift occurring across the industry. As customers face increasing regulatory complexity, trade volatility, and supply chain disruption, freight forwarders and customs brokers are being asked to provide deeper insights, stronger guidance, and faster access to information.

"Moving freight efficiently will always matter. That's the price of admission," said Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM. "What separates leaders today is their ability to provide visibility, insight, and foresight that help customers understand what's happening, anticipate what might happen next, and determine the best course of action. That's where true strategic value is being created."

The New Strategic Logistics Service Provider report is available now as a free download.

About Magaya

Magaya is the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers. Through its Digital Freight Platform, Magaya helps freight forwarders, customs brokers, warehouse operators, and other logistics providers digitize and automate operations across the supply chain. Trusted by more than 2,300 customers worldwide, Magaya is Moving Freight Forward through innovative software, automation, and industry expertise.

About Adelante SCM

Adelante means "forward" or "move ahead" in Spanish. Adelante SCM is a supply chain research and advisory firm dedicated to helping practitioners share ideas, knowledge, and advice that make a meaningful difference. Through market research, executive interviews, and industry analysis, Adelante SCM helps supply chain and logistics leaders better understand the trends shaping their industries.

SOURCE Magaya Corp