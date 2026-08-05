New cloud-based solution builds on Magaya Supply Chain's established presence in New Zealand, giving logistics service providers a more connected way to manage freight forwarding and customs compliance.

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced the launch of Magaya Global Customs Compliance for New Zealand, expanding both its New Zealand offering and its growing portfolio of country-specific customs compliance solutions.

Magaya Brings Integrated Customs Compliance to Its New Zealand Freight Forwarding Platform

The new cloud-based application helps customs brokers, freight forwarders, and importers accelerate Trade Single Window (TSW) submissions and stay current with New Zealand Customs requirements. Already used by freight forwarders across New Zealand, Magaya Supply Chain supports freight, warehousing, accounting, and customer visibility. Magaya Global Customs Compliance now extends that platform to customs filings.

Purpose-built for New Zealand, the solution reduces manual data entry and connects with Magaya Supply Chain and the Magaya Digital Freight Portal. Shipment information, customs statuses, and customer notifications flow automatically between systems, creating a more complete platform for international forwarding and customs compliance.

Key capabilities include:

Electronic filing of Inward Cargo Reports (ICR), Outward Cargo Reports (OCR), Cargo Report Exports (CRE), and Import, Export, and Excise Declarations.

Automated transfer of Master and House Bill information from Magaya Supply Chain for validation prior to submission.

Automatic customs status updates that keep operations teams and customers informed throughout the clearance process.

Regular regulatory and tariff updates provided by Magaya's dedicated compliance team at no additional cost.

A modern, web-based interface designed to simplify customs operations and reduce manual work.

"Magaya already supports freight forwarders across New Zealand with the technology they use to manage their day-to-day operations," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "Adding native customs compliance builds on that foundation and gives logistics service providers a more complete, connected platform for managing international freight and customs processes."

Magaya will showcase this solution at the CBAFF 2026 Conference, taking place September 22-24 in Christchurch. Attendees are invited to visit the Magaya team to see the solution in action, learn how it simplifies New Zealand customs filings, and discuss how it fits into broader freight forwarding and customs operations. The conference will also give Magaya an opportunity to connect with its existing New Zealand customers and demonstrate how the new customs solution extends their current Magaya Supply Chain capabilities.

To learn more about Magaya Global Customs Compliance for New Zealand, download the product data sheet here.

About Magaya

Magaya is the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers. Trusted by more than 2,300 freight forwarders, customs brokers, and third-party logistics providers worldwide, Magaya helps businesses manage freight operations, warehouse management, customs compliance, accounting, and customer visibility in a single connected platform. By combining powerful automation, AI-enabled capabilities, and deep logistics expertise, Magaya helps customers move freight faster, smarter, and with greater control.

SOURCE Magaya Corp