MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced a strong close to the second quarter of 2026, marked by industry collaboration, continued innovation, and expanded connectivity across its Digital Freight Platform.

Magaya Reports Strong Second Quarter of 2026, Highlighted by Industry Collaboration, AI Innovation, and Expanded Connectivity

"Q2 was an exciting quarter for Magaya and our customers," said Gary Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer at Magaya. "From bringing the logistics community together at the Momentum conference to introducing new AI capabilities and expanding our partner ecosystem, we continued investing in the solutions and relationships that help our customers operate more efficiently and grow their businesses."

Additional business highlights for Q2 2026 include:

Added more than 50 new customers across the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and other countries.

Successfully hosted the inaugural Momentum conference, bringing together more than 225 logistics professionals representing over 110 companies for two days of learning, collaboration, and networking.

Celebrated Magaya's 25th anniversary during Momentum, recognizing a quarter century of innovation and partnership with freight forwarders, customs brokers, and logistics service providers.

Honored outstanding freight forwarders and customs brokers through the 2026 Magaya Golden MVP Awards, recognizing leaders driving innovation and operational excellence across the logistics industry.

Announced ACEbridge AI compliance agent, an AI-powered solution that provides citation-backed regulatory guidance grounded in official CBP sources.

Partnered with Coneksion to expand ocean carrier connectivity across the Magaya Digital Freight Platform, helping customers streamline bookings, shipping instructions, tracking, and carrier communication workflows.

Introduced a new integration with PortPro, helping freight forwarders and customs brokers streamline drayage execution workflows while reducing duplicate data entry and improving operational visibility.

Launched a new integration with GLT Logistics, connecting inland transportation workflows to reduce manual processes and improve shipment visibility.

Released new industry research with Adelante SCM, surveying 125 freight forwarders and customs brokers to examine how leading logistics service providers are responding to uncertainty, customer expectations, and the growing role of AI and technology.

Throughout the quarter, Magaya continued to focus on helping logistics service providers adapt to a rapidly changing market shaped by increasing complexity, evolving customer demands, and new opportunities created by automation and artificial intelligence. The company remains committed to delivering practical innovation that helps customers operate more efficiently while strengthening their competitive position.

"As we move into the second half of the year, we're focused on helping customers turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes," added Nemmers. "Whether through AI, connectivity, automation, or industry collaboration, our goal remains the same: giving logistics service providers the tools they need to navigate change with confidence and continue moving freight forward."

About Magaya

Magaya is the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp