Magaya Appoints Youssef Dbiri as General Manager, EMEA to Drive Strategic Growth

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers (LSPs), today announced the appointment of Youssef Dbiri as General Manager, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), to drive strategic new business growth and expand Magaya's value-added reseller network in the region.

Youssef is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in logistics, port operations, and infrastructure development across EMEA. Prior to being appointed General Manager, EMEA, he served as CEO at Magaya value-added reseller, Africa ITC, where he successfully led large-scale logistics software projects, implementing innovative technologies to optimize efficiency and reduce costs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Youssef to the team as we continue to experience significant growth across France, the French territories, and the greater EMEA markets," said Gary Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep expertise in the local logistics market, combined with his natural ability to build strong partnerships, makes him an ideal leader to drive our strategic vision in the region. With localized software tailored to meet the unique needs of our customers, we are committed to providing the tools and leadership to support their continued success."

In recent months, responding to demand from the market, Magaya has been investing in the French and greater European localization of its products, including:

French language support for key products such as Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya Rate Management, and Flow WMS

Connection to Soget PCS, a real-time data exchange platform bridging European logistics, port, and airport operations, to streamline booking confirmations, unannounced goods receptions, and export dossier processing

Connection to Sage X3, a leading accounting platform of choice for many logistics service providers in EMEA

"I'm excited to join Magaya at such a pivotal time for the EMEA region," said Youssef Dbiri, General Manager, EMEA. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and our partners to further strengthen our presence and deliver exceptional value to our customers across the region."

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

