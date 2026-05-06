MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, announced the winners of its second annual Golden MVP Awards during the closing session of its 2026 Momentum conference.

The Golden MVP Awards recognize freight forwarders and customs brokers who are driving progress across the logistics industry through innovation, leadership, and a strong commitment to operational excellence.

Magaya Honors 2026 Golden MVP Award Winners, Recognizing Outstanding Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers

"It's our honor to recognize the teams setting a new standard across the logistics industry," said Dawn Russell, Chief Operating Officer at Magaya. "At a time of such rapid change, this year's winners are adapting quickly and turning that into measurable results for their customers."

The 2026 Magaya Golden MVP Award winners are:

Sean Gazitua, WTDC

Gary Goldfarb, Interport Logistics

Farouk Gomati & Joe Vazquez, Interworld Freight

Tony Ciero, Dominic Ciero & Marcello Glass, Continental Freight Forwarding

Daniel Brown, Bulldog Cartage

Gaston Sterbling, HPI

Matt Hayden, WM Stone

Nick Angeletos, Medov Logistics

Rolgues Rodríguez & Ingrid Lozano, Double Ace Cargo

Michaël Varriot, LVO

Marina Abreu, Next Day Cargo

Aymee Areu, Elle Logistics

Bennie Chu, 7 Seas Logistics

Emma McFarland, Umbrella Logistics

KOPE Logistics

Loccitec Corp

Concepts in Freight

TMM International Inc.

This year's awards highlighted logistics service providers who are advancing technology adoption, expanding their operations, leading through change, and building lasting partnerships within the Magaya community and beyond.

The Golden MVP Awards are part of Magaya's ongoing commitment to recognizing the customers and partners who are shaping the future of logistics through real-world impact. Magaya extends its congratulations to all of the 2026 Golden MVP winners and looks forward to continuing to support their growth.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit www.magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp