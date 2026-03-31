MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced its inclusion in the Inbound Logistics 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers list. This marks the sixth consecutive year Magaya has been recognized, having earned a place on the list every year since 2020.

Magaya Named to Inbound Logistics 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers

Inbound Logistics' editorial team reviewed more than 400 submissions this year, evaluating a rapidly expanding field of technology providers. From this highly competitive pool, only 100 companies were selected, representing those delivering the most impactful solutions and value to the supply chain community.

The Top 100 list highlights a broad spectrum of providers, from widely adopted technologies such as Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to newer innovations powered by AI and robotics.

"We're proud to be recognized once again by Inbound Logistics, especially in a year where the field of supply chain technology continues to grow at an unprecedented pace," said Gary R. Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer at Magaya. "AI is lowering the barrier to entry for new point solutions, creating a wave of innovation across the market. At the same time, it underscores the importance of proven platforms that combine deep industry experience, end-to-end capabilities, and long-term reliability. Our continued presence on this list reflects the trust our customers place in Magaya to support their operations as the industry evolves."

As new technologies emerge and the number of solutions in the market expands, logistics providers face increasing complexity in selecting the right tools to support their operations. The Magaya Digital Freight Platform brings together automation, connectivity, and visibility in a unified system designed to help freight forwarders and customs brokers adapt, scale, and compete.

Magaya's consistent recognition on the Inbound Logistics Top 100 list underscores its commitment to delivering practical innovation shaped by decades of collaboration with logistics service providers. Click here for the full list of 2026 winners.

About Magaya

Magaya is the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp