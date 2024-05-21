MAGAZINE PHOTOGRAPHER KARYN MILLET LAUNCHES E-COMMERCE SITE SHOPKARYNMILLET

Shop from Home for Museum Quality, Affordable Art Sought by Top Designers

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Named one of the "Best Photographers to Follow" on Instagram by CBS LA, Karyn Millet has launched a new e-commerce site ShopKarynMillet featuring her award-winning fine art photography. For the initial launch, Millet curated 360 images, available in four sizes on four kinds of museum-quality paper with custom framing options. Prices are affordable, ranging from $200 to $2,000, for museum quality art sought by top designers.

Shop Karyn Millet

The collection includes six categories: Abstracts, Beach, Landmarks, Life, Nature, and Travel. Each piece has its own story from Millet, winner of the "Stars of Design" Award for Photography and APA Single Image Award.

U.S. made, the artwork is custom printed by expert local printers and signed by Millet. The highly detailed images are procured from original files, enlarged, digitally remastered, and printed using exceptional archival inks on archival fine art paper, creating a bright color palette that is fade resistant for 200 years.

"Fine art is the finishing touch and I'm thrilled to share some of my favorite photographs," said Millet. "I am often asked how to purchase my photographs and now you can shop from home with ShopKarynMillet."

Each print is custom crafted upon order and shipped within 2-4 weeks. Custom framing is offered using premium Italian hardwood fitted with unbreakable Acrylate plexiglass. For canvas wraps or framed prints 30" x 40" or larger, pickup in Los Angeles is available.

According to Interior Designer Joe Lucas, "Karyn's art is not only in my Harbinger showroom, but in many clients' homes and my own home. No matter the subject, I always find what I'm looking for and the quality is great."

ShopKarynMillet has a Buyer Protection Guarantee that if the item is not as described or is damaged, the studio will fix the issue to ensure customers are 100% satisfied. Millet owns a vast library of images, so if buyers want to view more, email [email protected].

A Californian whose great, great uncle was the famed painter Frances Davis Millet, Karyn Millet Shea is a photographer known for capturing the decorative arts and architecture. Her editorial clients include House Beautiful, Traditional Home, Luxe, Coastal Living, Town & Country and Condé Nast Traveler. She has photographed four books, including Rizzoli's Island Whimsy by Celerie Kemble.

