Magazine Shop Reveals New Titles Launching This Season & Consumer Trends Driving "Digital Pocket" Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magazine Shop, the largest magazine eCommerce marketplace offering more than 1,000 unique titles across multiple categories, today announced the must-have reads for the first quarter of 2024. With fast, free shipping, Magazine Shop enables superfans and special interest groups to browse and purchase their favorite magazines online, wherever they are.

Hot releases available now include:

Magazine Shop homepage

Releases coming soon:

Taylor Swift - The Romances : The 96-page issue covers Taylor's romantic interests over the years – including her latest relationship with NFL tight end, Travis Kelce .

: The 96-page issue covers Taylor's romantic interests over the years – including her latest relationship with NFL tight end, . Nick Saban : Commemorative edition celebrating the storied career of college football's greatest coach.

Commemorative edition celebrating the storied career of college football's greatest coach. Country Cottage: First release with Magazine Shops' new publishing partner Hoffman Media, this issue is chockfull of beautiful cottage design ideas.

First release with Magazine Shops' new publishing partner Hoffman Media, this issue is chockfull of beautiful cottage design ideas. Lionel Messi : Learn about the soccer player's remarkable life with action-packed photos. an intimate look at his life as a devoted family man, and a preview of the 2024 season.

Learn about the soccer player's remarkable life with action-packed photos. an intimate look at his life as a devoted family man, and a preview of the 2024 season. Bake from Scratch: Making a beautiful French dessert will never be easier with this step-by-step guide published by Hoffman.

Making a beautiful French dessert will never be easier with this step-by-step guide published by Hoffman. DREW by Drew Barrymore: Drew and her expert collaborators share "Fresh Starts" to 2024 in the Spring issue.

Drew and her expert collaborators share "Fresh Starts" to 2024 in the Spring issue. FEEL FREE: In the fifth volume of Interior Designer Leanne Ford's art and home magazine, Ford introduces readers to her brand-new Crate and Barrel line and an exclusive feature story with Rashida Jones .

In the fifth volume of Interior Designer Leanne Ford's art and home magazine, Ford introduces readers to her brand-new Crate and Barrel line and an exclusive feature story with . Kentucky Derby Entertaining: Triple Crown season is around the corner and this issue will have you ready to entertain.

Triple Crown season is around the corner and this issue will have you ready to entertain. Olivia Rodrigo : From her debut in music to her new album and tour, this guide gives fans something to clap for.

From her debut in music to her new album and tour, this guide gives fans something to clap for. Kitchen Hacks: Published by So Yummy, a new Magazine Shop partner, this easy-to-follow special issue is jam-packed with hacks, tips, and ideas for everyday recipes or your next dinner party.

With new titles added weekly, Magazine Shop offers the widest selection of subject categories online. In addition to free shipping and international shipping, subscription options are available for certain titles. To shop for the latest magazine titles, visit MagazineShop.us. To learn more on how to sell on Magazine Shop, click here.

Analogue Experiences, Nostalgia, and Super Fandoms Fueling Consumer Demand for Magazines

With a more digitally-driven 9-5 workday, consumers are longing for a 5-9 that includes more offline experiences. A 2023 study commissioned with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism indicated magazines satisfy consumers' desire for more engagement in tactile, non-digital leisure experiences. Survey respondents reported a positive kinesthetic experience when they read magazines and a better sense of content ownership as a benefit of magazines. They also noted that magazines reconnect them to less stressful times and elicit a positive feeling of nostalgia.

Beyond nostalgia, Magazine Shop continues to see strong demand growth for special interest publications and celebratory issues. Last month, TIME's Person of the Year featuring Taylor Swift shattered the magazine marketplace's order records with an astonishing 300K copies. Order the issue online here.

About Magazine Shop

Magazine Shop is an online magazine marketplace selling popular weekly brands and special editions, which include content from partners such as Drew Barrymore, Dr. Jen Ashton, Denise Austin, and Leanne Ford, to name a few, as well as popular publishing partners such as Hoffman Media, TV Guide, and Weight Watchers. With over 1,000 unique titles across categories, Magazine Shop's digital pockets expand consumer reach to grow household penetration and sales for the category.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

SOURCE Accelerate360