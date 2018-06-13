Magdalena Jonczak: From Deloitte to Synerise

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705307/Synerise_SA.jpg )

At Synerise, Magdalena Jonczak will also be responsible for evaluation of the value of solutions built on the Synerise platform and creation of their market models as well as introduce innovations in the product offer.

Synerise will benefit from over 20 years of experience in business consulting for global leaders in several industries with many successes in the development and implementation of market and commercial strategies, value management, optimization of product and price offer and digital transformation.

Previously Magdalena Jonczak was Partner and Member of the Board in Deloitte, where she led the strategic consulting department for consumer and industrial goods industry. She also gained experience at PWC, T-Systems and Unilever.

Magdalena graduated in strategic management and psychology of consumer behavior. She also completed post-graduate course in Corporate Restructuring at the Harvard Business School. She also holds a number of certificates, including the CPP (Certified Pricing Professional).

For several years, I have had the opportunity to observe and support the development of Synerise. During this time there have been many ideas and visions for the development of the platform. Synerise is already unrivaled in the field of AI-based business solutions. I'm excited to join the team and have a direct impact on further unique innovations which will soon revolutionize the global market. - Magdalena Jonczak, Executive Vice President & Chief Value Officer at Synerise.

We are strengthening our business competencies in every area, employing leaders in their fields. Magda is a world-class strategist and she will be able to position our solutions more consciously and in accordance with the best standards, which will benefit both the company and our clients. We are being joined by talent from companies like Microsoft, Deloitte, Orange, Samsung, Oracle and others, which is the result of our aiming very high in our goals. - Jaroslaw Krolewski, CEO, Synerise.

Synerise is a platform for using data and Artificial Intelligence to help brands better respond to the needs of their customers. These include automation and personalization of communication in real time and at scale. Recently, the company took part in the EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program and won the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award.

