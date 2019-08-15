Magdalena Nowicka Mook Named Chair of ASAE International Associations Advisory Council

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO and Executive Director of the International Coach Federation (ICF), has been named Chair of the American Society of Association Executives' (ASAE's) 2019–2020 International Associations Advisory Council.

The International Associations Advisory Council supports the development of content and resources for association professionals whose role includes international activities or the engagement of the non-USA community in their field or industry.

Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO/Executive Director of the International Coach Federation, has been named Chair of ASAE's International Associations Advisory Council.

Mook will lead a team of 15 professionals from associations with significant internationally based membership and operations. Along with Immediate Past Chair Barbara Connell and Vice Chair Steven Basart, Mook and the Council will focus on delivering two major initiatives:

Curating a repository of best practices and success stories about global operations, as they relate to the maturity cycle of associations. This will include positioning ASAE's prestigious Power of A Awards to be better known globally.

Developing a list of topics to be further developed and discussed. This may inform future conference programming and research projects.

"I am very privileged to assume this role within ASAE. Global operations are more and more common for associations, so creating content that is useful to all stakeholders is very rewarding. I look forward to working with my very impressive colleagues on the Council: They all bring a wealth of experience and insights into running global organizations, and I know we'll learn a great deal from one another," Mook said.

Mook has been part of the International Associations Advisory Council (previously known as the International Section Council) for the past four years and served as Vice Chair for the 2018–2019 term.

Mook joined ICF's staff in 2005 and has served in her current role since 2010. Previously, she worked as Assistant Director of National Policy and Director of Development with the Council of State Governments (CSG). Prior to CSG, she served as program manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

Mook holds a master's degree in economics and international trade from Poland's Warsaw School of Economics, and she completed Copenhagen Business School's advanced program in international management and consulting. She is also a trained professional coach. She is a member of the founding board of the Institute for Organizational Mindfulness; she is also a member of the Women's Foreign Policy Group, the Forbes Nonprofit Council and the Association for Talent Development.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 30,000-plus members located in 135 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

