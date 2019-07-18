Magdalena Nowicka Mook Shortlisted for Thinkers50 Coaching and Mentoring Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkers50, the premier ranking of global business thinkers, has shortlisted Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO/Executive Director of the International Coach Federation (ICF), for its inaugural Coaching and Mentoring Award.

Thinkers50's Distinguished Achievement Awards have been described as the "Oscars of management thinking." Thinkers50 will present its 2019 Coaching and Mentoring Award in partnership with Marshall Goldsmith.

Thinkers50 will announce its 2019 award winners at a November 18, 2019, gala in London, United Kingdom.

"I am very excited and humbled to be considered for this prestigious award. I am equally honored to share the list with seven extraordinary professionals who make such tremendous contributions to the field of coaching. Coaching is changing the world, and I am very pleased that, on behalf of ICF, I can contribute to this goal," Mook said.

Mook joined ICF in 2005 as an Assistant Executive Director and was named CEO in 2012. Under her leadership, ICF evolved from a predominantly North American organization with 9,000 members, to an organization with more than 28,000 members in 131 countries. During the same period, the number of active ICF Credential-holders worldwide grew from 1,200 to more than 27,000.

During Mook's tenure, awareness of coaching and ICF has expanded globally. Market research conducted by ICF and its research partners has explored diverse topics including the building blocks of coaching cultures in organizations, the use of coaching skills by managers and leaders, the impact of coaching on millennials and first-time people managers, and the role of coaching in successful change management initiatives.

Mook has also overseen the curation of scientific research on topics including the effectiveness of coaching, keeping coaches "fit for purpose," referring coaching clients to therapy and coaching supervision.

Through her work as CEO of the ICF Foundation, Mook is a tireless proponent of coaching's ability to accelerate and amplify social progress. The Foundation's work builds the capacity of leaders in social system change organizations through pro bono coaching.

Mook is a trained professional coach. She received her master's degree in economics and international trade from the Warsaw School of Economics. She also graduated from the Copenhagen Business School's advanced program in international management and consulting. She is a Vice Chair of the International Section Council of the American Society of Association Executives; a member of the founding board of the Institute for Organizational Mindfulness; and a member of the Women's Foreign Policy Group, the Forbes Nonprofit Council and the Association for Talent Development.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 28,000-plus members located in more than 130 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

