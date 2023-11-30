Mage Data™ named as the Best Global Data Privacy Software Solutions Provider 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™ has been named as the Best Global Data Privacy Software Solutions Provider in the 2023 Cyber Security Awards by Wealth & Finance International. This award acknowledges Mage Data's relentless dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding data privacy in an increasingly complex data landscape.

The Cyber Security Awards highlights a wide array of top performers and innovators from various sub-sectors who excel within the Cyber Security space. Using a merit-driven awards methodology to assess and determine winners, the awards recognize those who prove themselves to be front-runners and pioneers within the industry.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as the Best Global Data Privacy Software Solutions Provider at this year's Cyber Security Awards" said Padma Vemuri, Senior VP of Product & Design at Mage Data™. "This achievement reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the data privacy needs of our customers and motivates us to continually innovate and elevate the standards of our privacy-centric technology solutions."

The comprehensive suite of data security and privacy solutions offered by Mage Data are tailored to empower organizations to secure their data effectively while maintaining compliance with global privacy regulations.

"This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to protect their most valuable asset – data" said Dinesh Kumar, Director of Marketing & Analytics at Mage Data™. "We will continue to focus our efforts on staying at the forefront of innovation and help our customers protect the confidentiality and integrity of their sensitive data."

About Mage Data™:

Mage Data™ is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and check out the company's solutions.

About Wealth & Financial International:

Wealth & Finance International is dedicated to providing fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors.

Distributed by AI Global Media each quarter to more than 65,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors and professional services firms, Wealth & Finance International has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to make the right decisions when it comes to securing and growing their wealth. Visit www.wealthandfinance-news.com/ to read more.

SOURCE Mage Data