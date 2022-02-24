Mage, the Stripe for AI, Launches General Availability Shortly After Announcing Raise from Google's Gradient Ventures

After working with hundreds of product developers at Airbnb, Mage CEO and Co-founder Tommy Dang saw that product developers knew what AI could be used for and how it could improve their product, but had to rely on data science resources to help implement their ideas. Dang said "there are great AI tools built in-house or provided as off-the-shelf software, but many of these don't satisfy the needs of product developers. Existing solutions aren't designed and built for product developers." Mage's mission is to equip product developers with accessible AI technology so they can build magical products for their users.

Mage is a cloud-based tool that specializes in helping product developers build ranking models that increase user engagement and retention.

Use cases include increasing user engagement by ranking articles, posts, comments, etc. on your user's home feed or increasing conversion by showing the most relevant products for a user to buy.

Mage works by first connecting to existing data sources like Amplitude or Snowflake. Once a user adds their data, Mage will provide guided suggestions for cleaning and enhancing that data to maximize the model's performance during training. Once the model is done training, product developers can use its predictions in real-time via API requests.

Mage is designed and built for product developers. That's why there is a free hobby tier available. When a developer or company wants to train larger AI models and use more real-time API predictions, they'll need to upgrade to the Pro subscription tier. Please contact our sales team ( [email protected] ) for more details.

About Mage

Mage is a collaborative AI tool for product developers. We believe in a world where every business, small and large, can create transformational products for their customers. Our mission is to equip developers with accessible AI technology so they can deliver magical experiences to their users. Mage is based in Santa Clara, California and was founded in 2021 by Tommy Dang and Xiaoyou Wang . Begin your AI journey today .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund — investing in and connecting early-stage startups with resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

