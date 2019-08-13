MageDok: The Professional On-the-Go Gaming Monitor Launches Indiegogo Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative team of monitor specialists have created the ultimate on-the-go external gaming monitor that enhances laptops, consoles and Android smartphones for a better gaming experience and boosted productivity. MageDok is available on Indiegogo now with special pricing: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/b97a7ff6.

MageDok

When it comes to having fun and getting things done, it's difficult to do on the small screens of mobile devices. But carrying around a full-size, high-def monitor that is fast enough for games and powerful enough for work is inconvenient and unpractical.

Now, there is a solution: the super-portable, high-end gaming and productivity monitor MageDok. This versatile new monitor is lighter, faster and more vivid and operates at a high refresh rate of 144Hz to keep gameplay smooth and images accurate. At only 1.21 lbs. with USB-C, mini-HDMI connectivity and plug-n-play operation, it's the ultimate monitor with a more expansive view for work and play.

"When we looked at the available portable monitors on the market today, we realized a lack of an affordable option with features that satisfy the unique needs of professional gamers. Our goal was to create the kind of on-the-go monitor that we ourselves would love - one that is fast enough for the latest games, yet affordable enough for work, travel and study. MageDok is the result of our efforts. It is super-fast, lightweight and practical. It simply does it all," said Benny Xu, CEO of MageDok.

Gamers have particular needs when it comes to playing at the top level. Other portable monitors lack the refresh rates necessary for the latest games. The 15.6" offering from MageDok is the answer. It has a 144Hz refresh rate that eliminates lag and motion blur on first-person shooters and racing games. It also utilizes AMD FreeSync that reduces screen tearing and display stutter to ensure perfectly smooth gameplay. MageDok delivers an unparalleled, fast and smooth gaming experience that is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, smartphones and laptops.

In addition to gaming, MageDok offers an expansive view for smartphones that eases eye strain and boosts productivity. The extra screen allows more efficient work on multiple tasks, apps or documents at the same time. It eliminates task switching and enhances speed performance and productivity with features such as portrait mode for a better view of documents, books or mobile websites. With 2K resolution, MageDok offers a vivid display quality, perfect for designers, filmmakers and photographers. There are other portable monitors on the market but none offer the affordable performance and advanced features of MageDok.

Today, work and play never stop. MageDok takes fun and productivity to new levels with a suite of portable monitors perfectly suited for gaming, travel, business and study. These innovative monitors set a new standard for mobile computing.

MageDok is available now with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters. Learn more at the campaign page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/b97a7ff6.

Media Contact: hello@magedok.com

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.png

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br1x7bdLuR4

SOURCE MageDok