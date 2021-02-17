Magee Homestead Named Five-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide's 2021 Star Awards

Sitting on 7,000 acres of historic Wyoming ranchlands in the high mountain desert, Magee Homestead embraces the art of living through curated experiences that provide the ultimate in romance, indulgence and relaxation. Magee Homestead's supreme privacy and all-inclusive experience is designed for adult individuals or couples and also offers a private guest ranch buyout option for intimate weddings, vow renewals, corporate retreats and multi-generational family vacations for up to 29 guests.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Five-Star Hotel for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes Travel Guide," said Jeremy Belnap, Proprietor of Magee Homestead. "In the trying year that was 2020, we learned that Magee Homestead's secluded environment in a naturally distanced western landscape remains evergreen and we look forward to welcoming leisure guests back in 2021."

Forbes Travel Guide is recognized for creating the original concept of Five-Star service, naming deserving properties such as Magee Homestead to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. Magee Homestead has also earned the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge for completing and maintaining verification on more than 360 global health security standards.

"These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff."

In 2020, Magee Homestead limited its offering to full buyouts, but with the return of leisure guests in 2021, Magee Homestead will also be bringing back its culinary experiences series, hosted in conjunction with The Farm at Brush Creek , an immersive culinary experience focused on seed-to-table dining that features ranch-raised American Wagyu as well as a 20,000 square foot certified organic greenhouse and a 94-yard wine tunnel.

"We are particularly excited for 2021 as we reintroduce our special events lineup which will include wine events with Colgin Cellars, Taittinger Champagne, Boyer-Martenot and Ghost Horse Vineyards as well as guest chef events with fellow Relais & Chateaux properties including the Inn at Dos Brisas as well as 3 Michelin star Chef Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread Farms," said Ulfet Ralph, Magee Homestead Executive Chef.

Magee Homestead will open for the season on May 19, 2021. For more information visit https://www.brushcreekranch.com/magee . To view the full Star Ratings for 2021, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com . For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

About Magee Homestead:

The ultimate in sophisticated western luxury, the Magee Homestead prairie hideaway unfolds as a romantic and spellbinding escape for adult getaways or intimate groups of up to 29 guests. Enjoy bespoke, individual attention, the private Magee Homestead Lodge, a Grand Pavilion & Spa, refined and personal culinary experiences, revitalizing adventures and a richly appointed collection of nine historically restored Cabins and Cabin Suites. This boutique all-inclusive – a notable addition to the award-winning Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection, part of the Relais & Châteaux Collection and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel – is tucked in a tranquil, creek- side setting amidst the high mountain desert plains of Wyoming, and offers guests an opportunity to take the reins of their own time, enjoying personally-designed experiences to rekindle a sense of immersive wellness and discovery. For more information visit https://www.brushcreekranch.com/magee .

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

