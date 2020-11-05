Magee Legal Named to Best Law Firms List

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magee Legal PLLC has been named to the list of Best Law Firms, a prestigious annual ranking and publication distributed by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. The 2021 guide marks the first time that the firm, formed in late 2019, has been listed.

The firm is ranked in the practice areas of Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation for the North Texas region in the newly released edition.

"It's remarkable that a relatively new, small firm such as ours can achieve this level of recognition so quickly given the number of other practitioners in these important and growing areas of litigation," said Anthony Magee , the firm's founder. "It's both rewarding and motivating when your colleagues and clients respect your work in this way."

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers evaluate thousands of responses from law firm clients to develop the annual listing. The final results are revealed in the Best Law Firms publication and available online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/

Earlier this year, Mr. Magee was named individually among the nation's top attorneys in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. He has also achieved a five-star peer review and AV Preeminent rating for ethical standards and legal ability in the respected Martindale-Hubbell guide to the legal profession for the past 21 years.

Mr. Magee is an Oxford-educated, former English barrister, who has practiced law in Dallas since 1993. His practice encompasses all types of complex commercial disputes, particularly proceedings in federal courts and before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, as well as trademark applications in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and petitions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

His experience includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial litigation and patent and trademark infringement litigation in a wide range of businesses and services, including telecommunications, media publishing, technology education, aviation, medical devices, business management software and technologies, semiconductors, and health care management systems.

