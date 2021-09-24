Magellan Advisors Announces the Appointment of Clayton Johnston to VP of Design & Construction

"Clayton has been a key team member for the last several years, focusing his efforts on managing Magellan's Construction Management division," stated John Honker, CEO of Magellan Advisors. "That team has grown significantly as we have been successful in moving Magellan's projects and clients into network construction. Likewise, our Design and Engineering teams have also grown significantly."

Clayton Johnston has over 30 years of experience working in the telecommunication industry, including design, construction, and implementation of fiber optic networks nationwide.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation, and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks.

Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our work ensures that communities are able to access every opportunity the internet has to offer so they can thrive in the connected world.

We work for municipalities, utilities, co-ops, and regional governments but serve any organization that is building fiber and broadband infrastructure.

