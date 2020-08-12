Magellan Advisors appoints Jessica Zufolo, former Deputy Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service as its Vice President of Rural Broadband Strategy

"We are excited to have Jessica join the leadership team. It will enable us to continue our mission of serving rural America with innovative broadband solutions. We believe the timing couldn't be better as rural communities struggle from the impacts of the COVID pandemic. This addition to our leadership team shows our commitment to find innovative ways to connect the most rural and remote communities," stated John Honker, President of Magellan Advisors.

Jessica joins Magellan Advisors after serving in various senior leadership roles throughout federal government and non-profit sectors for over 20 years. Most recently, Jessica served as the Senior Advisor for Strategic Partnerships for the Lifeline Division at the Universal Services Administrative Company (USAC) where she managed all state, federal and tribal engagement that led to the establishment of the Lifeline National Eligibility Verifier.

Prior to her tenure at USAC, Jessica served as the Deputy Administrator for the Rural Utilities Service (RUS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) where she helped oversee a $65 billion federal loan and grant portfolio that finances telecommunications and broadband networks, smart grid and electric systems, water treatment systems, precision agriculture and renewable energy projects in rural and tribal communities. During her tenure at the USDA, Jessica also served on a detail assignment to the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), as the Director of Infrastructure and Business Strategy and as the Director of Federal Grants Strategy and Coordination.

Jessica also served as the Legislative Director for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) where she was responsible for developing legislative strategy for all 50 state public service commissions involving telecommunications, technology, consumer protection and water.

Jessica earned her MBA with Honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a BA in military history and political science from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors is the nation's leading broadband development firm for municipalities, utilities and coops. With comprehensive planning, engineering, grant development, construction management and operational support, Magellan Advisors provides turnkey fiber and broadband solutions to connect communities to the digital economy. With over 400 customers across 35 states, Magellan Advisors has enabled new broadband access to over 900 thousand homes with $750 million in new investments nationwide.

