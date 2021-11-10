Magellan AI adds download data to its podcast media planning platform for advertisers

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan AI, the standard for podcast media planning and competitive intelligence, announced today a major development in their platform — Magellan AI Verified Downloads. The new feature will provide Magellan AI's advertiser and agency partners with a central source for accurate show downloads, individual episode downloads, and unique listenership. Coupled with the extensive analytics and research already available in the platform, Magellan AI is now truly a "one-stop shop" for media planning and competitive intel.

"Buying and executing podcast advertising campaigns continues to be a challenge for brands and agencies, and we're taking yet another step forward today in streamlining that process. We're here so every brand and agency can get rid of that hard-to-manage spreadsheet they're using to try to keep the entire industry straight," said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and co-founder of Magellan AI. "We're looking forward to accelerating both the number and quality of connections made between the buy-side and the sell-side in our platform."

Thousands of shows are already signed up and providing data, ranging from independent podcasters to some of the largest podcast publishers. As Magellan AI's CRO, John Goforth, points out, this isn't just a tool for enterprise-level podcast networks: "Any podcast of any size can participate (at no charge) in Magellan AI Verified Downloads. That participation will ensure your show, tiny or huge, will be searchable by all of our buy-side clients. Those clients spend over $400mm per year in podcast advertising - so it's a really cool opportunity to get directly in front of them."

Magellan AI Verified Downloads will start its beta in Q4 2021, with plans to make it widely available in Q1 2022.

Looking to add your podcast to the program? Visit https://www.magellan.ai/verified and follow the instructions for integrating Magellan AI's prefix with your hosting service, or reach out to [email protected] with questions.

Brands and agencies can learn more at https://www.magellan.ai.

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI (www.magellan.ai) is the podcast media planning platform. Using machine learning, Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data – covering activity by nearly 19,000 brands and 40,000 shows in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany. Media buyers at advertisers and agencies spending over $400mm annually in aggregate rely on Magellan AI to find, vet and connect with podcasts.

