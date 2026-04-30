Magellan AI Announces Expanded Partnership with iHeartMedia to Bring Broadcast Radio Attribution to Advertisers

Expanded collaboration brings new visibility into how broadcast radio drives outcomes across the modern media mix

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan AI, the leader in audio advertising intelligence and measurement, today announced an expanded partnership with iHeartMedia, America's most listened-to audio provider, to bring broadcast radio attribution to advertisers.

Magellan AI has been a preferred attribution partner for iHeartMedia across podcasts, streaming audio, connected TV, and other digital media. This expansion extends measurement capabilities to broadcast radio, enabling advertisers to evaluate performance across audio and digital channels within a unified framework.

Magellan AI's platform will leverage iHeartMedia's simulcast data, which maps listeners exposed to broadcast radio to measurable outcomes. Attribution reporting powered by that data will be available exclusively to advertisers working with iHeartMedia.

Advertisers using the solution will gain deeper insights into how radio campaigns deliver full funnel results, including web visits, form fills, leads and purchases. By combining measurement across the full spectrum of audio and digital channels, Magellan AI provides a complete view of how campaigns perform across the media mix.

"Advertisers want clearer insight into how every channel contributes to outcomes," said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and Co-Founder of Magellan AI. "Our expanded partnership with iHeartMedia brings broadcast radio into the same attribution framework as digital audio and other media, giving brands a more complete view of campaign performance."

"iHeartMedia has always focused on helping advertisers understand the power of audio," said Lainie Fertick, President, iHeartMedia Insights. "By combining Magellan AI's attribution technology with our proprietary in-market simulcast data, we're providing brands with deeper visibility into how broadcast radio works alongside podcasts, streaming audio, connected TV, and other channels to drive meaningful results."

For more information about iHeartMedia and Magellan AI, visit iHeartMedia.com and magellan.ai.

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI is the all-in-one platform for audio advertising intelligence, media planning, and measurement. Advertiser and agency media buyers rely on Magellan AI's audio media planning and measurement platform to discover, connect with, and analyze the performance of broadcast radio, podcasts, streaming audio, and YouTube. Publishers trust Magellan AI to grow audio ad sales with intelligence and performance measurement, powered by the world's largest database of podcast advertising data, covering over 60,000 podcasts. Learn more at magellan.ai.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Magellan AI