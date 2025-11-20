Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania Starts as New HealthChoices BH-MCO for Behavioral Health Services of Somerset and Bedford Counties

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --– Magellan Health, Inc., a leader in behavioral health, announced today that its subsidiary, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. (Magellan), has started operations as the new Pennsylvania HealthChoices behavioral health contractor for Behavioral Health Services of Somerset and Bedford Counties (BHSSBC), effective November 1, 2025.

The partnership between BHSSBC and Magellan supports HealthChoices members in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently receiving Medical Assistance in need of behavioral health benefits. Magellan currently administers behavioral health benefits for Medicaid members through HealthChoices contracts with Bucks, Cambria, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

Magellan has nearly three decades of experience managing behavioral health benefits for HealthChoices members through close collaboration with members, providers and community-based organizations. Key innovative efforts from Magellan have historically included:

Increases in access to care

Improved service use rates

Expansion of the continuum of services in alignment with evidence-based models

Maximization of clinical appropriateness

Nationally recognized level of quality services

"I am very appreciative of the leadership from Somerset and Bedford counties, along with the entire BHSSBC team for their partnership, collaboration and trust in our organization," said Jim Leonard, CEO, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. "We look forward to providing best-in-class customer service and high-quality behavioral healthcare for members in Somerset and Bedford counties in collaboration with the BHSSBC team, our local providers and community stakeholders."

Magellan's programs are characterized by local decision making and community accountability. Care managers (1-800-424-5860) and provider service representatives (1-800-424-3711) are available 24 hours a day to serve BHSSBC. Visit www.magellanofpa.com/somerset-bedford for helpful materials including a member handbook, provider directory, online provider search and more.

With the support of Magellan's Pennsylvania and national colleagues, Magellan has hired new employees to work alongside BHSSBC who are fully committed to delivering a program that is responsive and accountable to the community with local decision-making.

"BHSSBC is pleased to be partnering with Magellan. This partnership is a shared commitment to support Somerset and Bedford HealthChoices members," said Sandra Benko, administrator for Behavioral Health Services of Somerset and Bedford Counties. "Our partnership is an investment in our communities, as BHSSBC and Magellan share a vision for innovation, clinical care excellence, timely access to services and supports, and health and wellness. Together, BHSSBC and Magellan will work to support the Somerset and Bedford HealthChoices members and their families on their journey toward recovery, building resilience in their lives and securing a healthy future. BHSSBC looks forward to this new partnership and the lasting impact it will have on our communities."

For more information on Behavioral Health Services of Somerset and Bedford Counties, visit www.bhssbc.com.

For more information on Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc., visit www.MagellanofPA.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.