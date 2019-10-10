Magellan Financial Congratulates Mortach Financial For Starting Million Dollar Challenge to Benefit Travis Mills Foundation

"Magellan is proud to partner with Mortach Financial and fully supports Dave's efforts to give back to our veterans through the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge," said Magellan CEO Bryon Rice. "Dave's commitment to the mission of the Travis Mills Foundation and unprecedented level of financial contribution will truly make a difference in the lives of countless numbers of our nation's finest warriors. At Magellan, we are very fortunate to work with someone like Dave and I want to personally congratulate him on this incredible project."

In recent comments about why he was so moved by the mission of Travis and his foundation, Dave said, "Travis' story is THE Great American story. First, he makes a commitment to serve our country and protects the freedom we all take for granted. He then becomes one of only five quadruple amputees to survive. After an unspeakable life changing event, what does he do? He doesn't give up, he gives back. With his loving wife by his side, they focus on starting a retreat in Central Maine for recalibrated veterans and their families. His story has truly inspired me to give back to support this great cause and that's why I started the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge."

To learn more about the Travis Mills Foundation and take the "Mortach Million Dollar Challenge" visit: www.travismillsfoundation.org/dave.

To learn more about Dave and the mission at Mortach Financial, visit www.mortachfinancial.com.

Magellan Financial & Insurance Services, Inc. works with independent financial professionals nationwide and does not provide financial or insurance services directly to consumers. Always consult with your attorney, accountant, and/or tax advisor for advice concerning your particular circumstances.

