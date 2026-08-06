Magellan Health Opens Free 24-Hour Crisis Support Line for Idahoans Impacted by Twin Falls Shooting

Consultation and resources available at no cost to local community

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc. today announced it has opened a free, confidential 24-hour crisis support line for Idahoans impacted by the shooting in Twin Falls, whether or not they are Magellan members. The hotline provides immediate access to trained professionals who can offer emotional support, coping guidance, and referrals to local resources following the tragedy.

The toll-free number for free, confidential crisis consultation is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan confidential consultation services are offered at no charge to Idahoans coping with grief, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, or distress following this traumatic event. The support line is available to individuals, families, first responders, employees, and community members affected by this event.

Additional trauma, grief, and recovery resources are available on Magellan Health's website. The resources include guidance on coping after traumatic events, supporting children and families through grief, and helping workplaces support employees following a crisis.

How to cope after a traumatic event: English | Spanish

Helping yourself and others through grief: English | Spanish

Supporting employees during traumatic events: English | Spanish

"Events such as these can have a profound impact on individuals, families, and entire communities," said David Welsh, executive director of Magellan of Idaho. "We encourage anyone affected by this tragedy to seek support and know that help is available."

Magellan Health, Inc. offers behavioral health solutions for complex needs, including services for state and local governments. During traumatic events, Magellan opens crisis lines to help support local communities as they respond, recover, and rebuild. This crisis response support is part of Magellan's ongoing commitment to helping communities access behavioral health resources during traumatic events.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.