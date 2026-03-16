Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania Earns Fourth Consecutive Full Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc. today announced that Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Inc. (Magellan), a Medicaid Managed Behavioral Health Organization (MBHO), has earned Full MBHO Accreditation for a three-year term from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) marking the fourth consecutive time Magellan has received this honor.

Full MBHO Accreditation is granted for a period of three years to plans that have excellent programs for continuous quality improvement and meet NCQA's rigorous standards.

"Receiving the full NCQA accreditation for the fourth time reaffirms our team's dedication to continuously improving quality and raising the standard of care for our members," said Jim Leonard, CEO for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania.

NCQA MBHO Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers, regulators, and consumers can use to assess MBHOs. NCQA MBHO Accreditation evaluates how well a health plan manages all parts of its delivery system – physicians, hospitals, other providers and administrative services – in order to continuously improve health care for its members. NCQA reviews include rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations conducted by a team of physicians and managed care experts. A national oversight committee of physicians and behavioral health providers analyzes the team's findings and assigns an accreditation level based on the MBHO's performance compared to NCQA standards. There are approximately 60 standards for quality included in the following categories: quality management and improvement; utilization management; credentialing and re-credentialing; members' rights and responsibilities; and preventive behavioral health care services.

"It's a privilege to work with a team this committed to strong member outcomes, supporting our provider network, and advancing health equity in our communities," said Maria Brachelli-Pigeon, quality improvement director for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania. "Magellan prioritizes infrastructure that supports continual readiness of high-quality standards, including frequent evaluation of opportunities to strengthen the existing programming and improve the service delivery system and overall customer experience."

Magellan currently administers behavioral health benefits through Pennsylvania HealthChoices contracts with Bedford, Bucks, Cambria, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Somerset counties.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA): NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter/X @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.