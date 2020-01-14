Magellan Health Recognizes RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today that Magellan Health now recognizes RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) as part of Magellan's credentialing criteria for the imaging networks it manages.

"Over the past several years, RadSite has updated its accreditation standards for advanced diagnostic imaging to meet a variety of health plan and radiology benefit management (RBM) requirements, including new protocols for specialty imaging," notes Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's MAP Standards Committee Chair. "RadSite continues to work with a variety of payers, regulators, and providers to optimize our standards. We are pleased that Magellan Health now recognizes RadSite."

Patrick Browning, MD, Vice President & Medical Director of Specialty Services for Magellan Health, said: "Magellan now recognizes RadSite's newest version of the MIPPA Accreditation Program Standards for MRI, CT, and nuclear medicine. We are looking forward to working on a number of initiatives with RadSite moving forward. Those initiatives will promote evidence-based pathways to enhanced imaging practices and will improve population health."

RadSite offers a comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation program that evaluates providers on established industry standards and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers also helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by more than 350 payers and RBMs and is continuing to expand its payer recognitions.

"As an accreditation executive for more than 20 years, I have worked with Magellan Health on several new accreditation programs, and Magellan has provided an important leadership role in beta-testing new standards," adds Garry Carneal, RadSite's President & CEO and former URAC President & CEO. "RadSite is looking forward to working with Magellan on a number of important initiatives to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of imaging systems and imaging practices."

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends in an effort to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide-range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com .

