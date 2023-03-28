Magellan Jets Announces Partnership with Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets, the leading provider of purely private aviation solutions, announced today that it is a new proud partner of the Boston Red Sox. The multi-year partnership pairs the Boston-based private jet company—a fixture in the community since its beginnings in 2008—with its founders' iconic hometown team.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Boston Red Sox, an organization and brand that we as Boston locals have revered for our entire lives," said Magellan Jets founder and CEO Joshua Hebert. "Throughout our 15 years as a company, it's always been important to us to be active in our Greater Boston community, and this partnership represents that commitment. We're excited to help both players and fans elevate their travel with our safe, reliable, purely private solutions."

The private jet company is no stranger to the Boston baseball community, working together on philanthropic initiatives benefiting children. For the past several years, Magellan has had the privilege of working with David Ortiz, his charity, and his celebrity golf tournaments to help children in the Dominican Republic and New England receive critical cardiac care. Last summer, Magellan flew Ortiz to his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, the culmination of the Fly with Ortiz Sweepstakes that raised $144k to support The Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children's Fund. Magellan Jets President Anthony Tivnan and Red Sox President Sam Kennedy also both serve on the board of Camp Harbor View, an organization that inspires creativity, builds community, and champions leadership among Boston's youth.

"The Red Sox are proud to partner with Magellan Jets, a brand with a shared commitment to providing world-class experiences with a demonstrated history of service to our community," said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "As Magellan becomes a more visible brand around the ballpark, we look forward to collaborating on future initiatives and events that bolster the important work of the Red Sox Foundation."

The new partnership will see Magellan and the Boston Red Sox introduce co-branded signage around Fenway Park, including inside the visiting team's locker room. The two companies will also collaborate on future promotions and events, including another Legends Flight Experience to benefit The Red Sox Foundation.

For more on the partnership between the Boston Red Sox and Magellan Jets, visit MagellanJets.com/Boston-Red-Sox.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers Aircraft Sales & Management, Jet Card Ownership, Membership, and On-Demand Charter services, all designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

SOURCE Magellan Jets