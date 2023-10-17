Magellan Jets Launches Industry's Most Generous & Flexible Corporate Jet Card, Magellan Business

Revolutionary New Program Combines Magellan's Legacy of Service with Business-Friendly Features, All-Inclusive Pricing, & Service Guarantee 

BOSTON, October 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its commitment to providing industry-leading, client-focused private aviation solutions, Magellan Jets is excited to announce the next evolution of the corporate Jet Card: Magellan Business.  

Magellan Business reflects the insight and expertise gained over 15+ years of supporting the private aviation needs of corporate clients through private jet charter and jet card programs. Companies can rely on Magellan to assist or supplant their flight departments as they organize road shows, board meetings, and confidential M&A deliberations. The new corporate program will give them even more peace of mind as they shuttle executives, key personnel, and VIP clients quickly and efficiently.  

"With Magellan Business, we've given corporations all the tools they need to gain a competitive edge through their jet travel," said Magellan Jets President and Co-Founder Anthony Tivnan. "This program delivers our corporate guests an unprecedented level of safety, efficiency, and service—private aviation support that can pivot and move with the speed and dexterity their enterprises require, all backed by the personalized client experience they've come to expect." 

Business entities and other high-volume flyers can lock in their program and rates for 36 months. They will access multiple aircraft daily (all equipped with Wi-Fi) with a simple and transparent pricing model backed by a key account manager and dedicated guest experience team. Guests also have the peace of mind that comes with the program's Service Guarantee. Magellan Jets recently announced the acquisition of Stellar Labs, an AI-driven aviation scheduling optimization platform that they believe will streamline the experience for guests working with the operations and experience teams.  

With a minimum engagement of 100 hours annually, Magellan Business key features include: 

  • Refundable Deposits that Never Expire
  • Three-Year Term Price Lock with Ability to Add Additional Funds Without Penalty
  • Multiple Aircraft for Daily Use
  • Service Guarantee
  • Zero Blackout Days
  • All Aircraft Equipped with Wi-Fi

These features come in addition to the unparalleled aircraft availability Magellan Jets program guests already enjoy; with zero blackout days and no peak day surcharges, Magellan's Jet Card Owners have 365-day access to a jet whenever they need it.  

Magellan's asset-light business model, proven growth, and financial stability allow corporations to fly with confidence, recession-proofing their private aviation portfolio. One hundred percent of guests' deposits are held separately from Magellan's operating funds, with optional escrow security.  

For more information on Magellan Business, please visit magellanjets.com/magellan-jets-business

About Magellan Jets 
 
Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.  

