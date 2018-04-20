Magellan Luxury Hotels Partner With NHL All-Star Theo Fleury

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Apr 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Luxury Hotels is pleased to announce a partnership with Theo Fleury Enterprises, an initiative spearheaded by former NHL all-star Theo Fleury.

After a 15-season career between 1988 and 2006 as an elite forward in the National Hockey League, including a Stanley Cup championship with the Calgary Flames, seven-time all-star Theo Fleury penned a memoir, "Playing With Fire", a candid look at the highs and lows of his professional hockey career and his personal life.

Partners with Magellan Luxury Hotels to support his worthwhile initiative.

Fleury's experiences eventually led him to found Theo Fleury Enterprises, an organization that focuses on transforming the mindset of those who have suffered emotional injury (or "relational trauma") from victim to survivor, a change in perspective that helps those who are suffering move toward spiritual and emotional recovery. More info on Theo Fleury Enterprises and its programs are available on their website at theofleury.life.

Magellan Luxury Hotels is one of the world's premier hotel booking agencies, offering insider-only rates to the top four- and five-star luxury hotels worldwide. After 16 years in the industry, Magellan specializes in elevating the overall hotel experience and offering exceptional value through exclusive rates and benefits at our partner hotels.

Some of the most popular destinations Magellan services include New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas. Iconic, high-end hotels such as the Plaza, The Lotte New York Palace, The Knickerbocker, the MGM Grand, the Wynn, The Beverly Hills Hotel and more have partnered with Magellan to offer incredible rates and exclusive perks.

Magellan's Hotel Experience Consultants are luxury travel experts who assist members with bookings worldwide in primary cities and beyond, working with members one-on-one to determine the best property and value for each trip and ensuring every detail of the booking is perfect — one of the many ways the company stands apart from the rest. In addition to bookings, Magellan constantly monitors hotels rates, and will automatically adjust rates for members should they drop at any time before a stay.

Magellan Luxury Hotels' partnership with Theo Fleury Enterprises will see a percentage of proceeds from hotel bookings donated to support Theo Fleury's worthwhile initiative, helping those who have suffered relational trauma turn their lives around.

Visit www.magellanluxuryhotels.com for more information on Magellan Luxury Hotels or www.magellanluxuryhotels.com/theo-fleury to find out more about this partnership.

