Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Favorable market conditions for refined products and crude-oil pipelines are giving Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Tulsa, Oklahoma) a rosy outlook for the remainder of the year. The company is significantly boosting is capital spending as several expansion projects, notably along the Texas Gulf Coast, are in their advanced stages and are expected to reap benefits in coming years. Industrial Info is tracking more than $1 billion in active projects involving Magellan, more than 95% of which are to be found in Texas.
Within this article: Details on Magellan's major projects in Texas and elsewhere, including two major pipeline systems that saw significant progress in the first quarter.
Other companies featured: Valero Energy Corporation
