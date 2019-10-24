Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.02

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has increased the partnership's quarterly cash distribution to $1.02 per unit for the period July 1 through Sept. 30, 2019, representing the 70th distribution increase since its initial public offering in 2001.

The third-quarter 2019 distribution is 4% higher than the third-quarter 2018 distribution of 97.75 cents per unit and represents an approximate 1% increase over the second-quarter 2019 distribution of $1.0125.

The new distribution, which equates to $4.08 per unit on an annualized basis, will be paid Nov. 14 to unitholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 7.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership's distributions to foreign investors attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Portions of this document constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Although management believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes may be materially different. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, especially under the heading "Risk Factors."

Contact: Paula Farrell

(918) 574-7650

paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://www.magellanlp.com

