Magellan Midstream Launches Open Season for Potential New Mexico Refined Products Pipeline Expansion

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that it has launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of the partnership's New Mexico refined petroleum products pipeline. Interested customers must submit binding commitments by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on March 19.

The nearly 250-mile pipeline segment currently transports various grades of gasoline and diesel fuel from Magellan's terminal in El Paso, Texas to terminals in Albuquerque, New Mexico owned by Marathon and Vecenergy. Expansion of the pipe segment would provide the New Mexico market additional access to refined products from El Paso-area and Gulf Coast refineries via Magellan's extensive pipeline system.

The capital-efficient expansion would increase the pipeline's capacity by more than 5,000 barrels per day (bpd), to a new total capacity in excess of 30,000 bpd. The higher capacity could be available in late 2022 following the addition of incremental pumping capabilities.

For customer inquiries about the open season, please contact Trey Barrow at (918) 574-7480 or [email protected].

