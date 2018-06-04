Magellan Midstream Launches Supplemental Open Season for Possible Further Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Magellan previously announced it is expanding the capacity of the western leg of its Texas refined products pipeline system to approximately 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its current capacity of 100,000 bpd.

Subject to the results of the supplemental open season launched today, the partnership is considering the addition of another 35,000 bpd of capacity, for a total capacity up to 185,000 bpd. In addition, construction of a new refined products terminal in Midland remains under review.

All of the expanded capacity will handle incremental shipments of gasoline and diesel fuel to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, Texas and New Mexico. The pipeline system can also access markets in Arizona and Mexico via connections to other pipelines.

Magellan currently expects the expanded capacity to be available mid-2020, subject to receipt of all permits and approvals.

For customer inquiries about the open season, please contact Tony Wysocki at (918) 574-7174 or tony.wysocki@magellanlp.com. More information about the open season is available at www.magellanlp.com/whatwedo/liquidpipelinetariffs.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Portions of this document constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Although management of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. believes such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes may be materially different. Among the key risk factors that may have a direct impact on the opportunity described in this news release are: (1) the ability to negotiate and sign definitive agreements with potential customers; (2) the ability to obtain all required rights-of-way, permits and other governmental approvals on a timely basis; (3) price fluctuations and overall demand for refined petroleum products; (4) changes in the partnership's tariff rates or other terms as required by state or federal regulatory authorities; (5) the occurrence of an operational hazard or unforeseen interruption; (6) disruption in the debt and equity markets that negatively impacts the partnership's ability to finance its capital spending and (7) willingness to incur or failure of customers or vendors to meet or continue contractual obligations related to this potential expansion. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2017 and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements made by the partnership in this release are based only on information currently known, and the partnership undertakes no obligation to revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances learned of or occurring after today's date.

Contact: Investors: Media:

Paula Farrell Bruce Heine

(918) 574-7650 (918) 574-7010

paula.farrell@magellanlp.com bruce.heine@magellanlp.com

