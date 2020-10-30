Magellan Midstream Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today the publication of its inaugural sustainability report.

"Magellan's first sustainability report demonstrates that Moving What Moves America® is more than just our motto. It represents who we are and our commitment to safely and reliably deliver petroleum products that are essential and beneficial to everyday life," noted Michael Mears, chief executive officer. "Sustainability is not new to Magellan. For nearly two decades as a public company, we have focused on long-term, sustainable operations and disciplined management, and publication of this report emphasizes our commitment to provide transparency around how we manage and measure our environmental, social and governance performance."

In developing its inaugural report, Magellan conducted a materiality assessment to better understand the most critical topics for key internal and external stakeholders, guided by the Global Reporting Initiative standards for sustainability reporting.

Magellan's sustainability report is available on its website at www.magellanlp.com/sustainability/.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release constitutes forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Although management of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. believes such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different. Factors that could lead to material changes in performance are described in the partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, especially under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements made by the partnership in this release are based only on information currently known, and the partnership undertakes no obligation to revise its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

