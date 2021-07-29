Magellan Midstream Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TULSA, Okla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) today reported net income of $280.4 million for second quarter 2021 compared to $133.8 million for second quarter 2020. The 2021 results included a $69.7 million gain primarily related to Magellan's sale of a portion of its interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture during the current period.

Diluted net income per common unit was $1.26 in second quarter 2021, or 95 cents excluding the 31-cent favorable impact of the gain on asset sale, compared to 59 cents in second quarter 2020.

Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, was $1.38 for second quarter 2021. These results exceeded the $1.15 guidance provided by management in late April primarily due to higher-than-expected refined products shipments, higher commodity prices that primarily benefited the partnership's fractionation activities and value of its product overages, as well as lower expenses primarily due to timing. Previous guidance had already included the expected gain on asset sale.

Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was $268.0 million for second quarter 2021 compared to $209.5 million for second quarter 2020. The gain on asset sale has not been included in DCF because it is not related to the partnership's ongoing operations.

"Magellan remains focused on creating long-term value for our investors, announcing asset sales exceeding $700 million and repurchasing more than $80 million of equity during the second quarter of 2021," said Michael Mears, chief executive officer. "Our strategic asset base continues to demonstrate strength throughout various business cycles, generating another quarter of solid financial results. Magellan's resilient business model and strong balance sheet position us well to safely and efficiently deliver essential fuels for our nation as the economy recovers and for many decades to come."

An analysis by segment comparing second quarter 2021 to second quarter 2020 is provided below based on operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense. Due to the previously-announced pending sale of the partnership's independent terminals network, the financial results from these assets have now been reclassified from the refined products segment to discontinued operations for all periods.

Refined products. Refined products operating margin was $267.2 million, an increase of $103.7 million. Transportation and terminals revenue increased $70.1 million primarily due to significantly higher transportation volumes versus the pandemic levels of 2020 driven by the recovery in travel, economic and drilling activity as well as contributions from Magellan's recent Texas pipeline expansion projects. The current period also benefited from the partnership's mid-year 2020 tariff increase.

Operating expenses increased $11.2 million primarily due to an increase in integrity spending related to timing of maintenance work as well as higher compensation to reflect improved financial results and higher benefits costs, and other operating income increased $3.0 million due to the sale of unused air emission credits. Earnings of non-controlled entities increased $3.6 million due to a favorable revenue adjustment for the partnership's Pasadena marine terminal joint venture.

Product margin (a non-GAAP measure defined as product sales revenue less cost of product sales) increased $38.1 million between periods primarily due to unrealized losses on futures contracts in the 2020 period as well as more sales in the current period associated with the partnership's gas liquids blending activities as a result of improved blending opportunities.

Crude oil. Crude oil operating margin was $106.4 million, a decrease of $21.9 million. Transportation and terminals revenue decreased $15.0 million primarily due to lower average tariff rates and reduced storage revenues. Average tariff rates decreased primarily as a result of the expiration of several higher-priced contracts on the partnership's Longhorn pipeline in late 2020. Storage revenues declined primarily due to the 2020 period benefiting from increased short-term storage utilization at higher rates, with contract renewals at lower rates in the current period.

Operating expenses decreased $2.1 million primarily due to lower fees paid to the partnership's Seabrook joint venture export facility for ancillary services and the timing of integrity spending, partially offset by higher compensation to reflect improved financial results and higher benefits costs. Other operating expense was unfavorable $5.0 million primarily due to unrealized gains in the prior period on a basis derivative agreement.

Earnings of non-controlled entities increased by $3.3 million primarily due to additional shipments on the Saddlehorn pipeline, which was recently expanded. Product margin decreased $7.2 million as a result of unrealized losses on futures contracts during the current year on the partnership's crude oil inventory.

Other items. Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense decreased $2.7 million due to a reduction in asset retirement obligations, whereas G&A expense increased $14.4 million primarily due to higher compensation to reflect improved financial results and higher benefits costs in 2021.

Gain on disposition of assets was $69.7 million due to a gain on the sale of a portion of Magellan's interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture during second quarter 2021. Other expense was $13.4 million unfavorable due to amounts recognized in second quarter 2021 related to certain legal matters.

Income from discontinued operations increased $11.6 million as a result of higher volumes at the partnership's independent terminals due to the economic recovery, improved product margin from higher sales volume at better pricing and lower operating expenses due to favorable product overages (which reduce operating expenses).

Net interest expense decreased $8.4 million primarily due to the absence of debt repayment costs recorded in 2020, partially offset by lower capitalized interest as a result of reduced expansion capital spending. As of June 30, 2021, Magellan had $5.0 billion of debt outstanding, with $258.0 million of cash on hand.

Financial guidance for 2021

Management continues to project annual DCF of $1.07 billion for 2021. The benefit from the stronger-than-expected second-quarter results are being offset as the partnership has now hedged approximately 80% of its forecasted gas liquids blending activities at lower margins than anticipated as well as higher costs in the second half of the year than assumed in the previous guidance.

Guidance assumes total refined products shipments will be generally in-line with initial estimates for the year, with an overall increase of 13% expected versus 2020 as incremental volumes associated with recent expansion projects within the state of Texas continue to overcome the lingering impacts of the pandemic. These estimates continue to expect 13% higher gasoline, 10% higher distillate and 25% higher aviation fuel shipments, based on general trends so far this year. For reference, total 2021 refined products shipments are still expected to increase approximately 3% versus 2019, which is more representative of historical demand, as additional gasoline and distillate volumes from expansion projects are partially offset by lower aviation fuel.

Further, guidance assumes continued contributions from the independent terminals throughout 2021, while the partnership awaits receipt of the required regulatory approvals for the pending sale.

Magellan intends to maintain its quarterly cash distribution at the current level of $1.0275 per unit for the remainder of 2021. Based on the current distribution amount and the current number of units outstanding, distribution coverage for 2021 is expected to be 1.17 times the amount necessary to pay cash distributions for the year.

Free cash flow (FCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash available for distributions, additional investments, unit repurchases, debt reduction or other partnership uses, is projected to be nearly $1.27 billion for full-year 2021, or more than $350 million after distributions. Full-year FCF guidance currently includes the proceeds from the second-quarter sale of a partial interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture, but does not include the $435 million proceeds from the sale of the partnership's independent terminals, which is pending required regulatory approvals and assumed to close in 2022 for guidance purposes.

Based on actual results to date and the current number of common units outstanding, net income per unit is expected to be $4.25 for 2021, with third-quarter guidance of 87 cents per unit. Guidance excludes future MTM adjustments on the partnership's commodity-related activities as well as the pending independent terminals sale.

Management does not intend to provide financial guidance beyond 2021 at this time but expects to target annual distribution coverage of at least 1.2 times in future years now that refined products demand and commodity prices are trending more in-line with historical levels.

Capital allocation

Management remains focused on executing its long-term strategy to maximize value for Magellan's investors through a disciplined combination of cash distributions, capital investments and equity repurchases.

While attractive expansion projects remain Magellan's preferred capital allocation tool to reinvest in the business, the current environment is not conducive to new large-scale construction projects that meet the partnership's disciplined risk/reward profile. As a result, current expansion spending is expected to be approximately $75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022 to complete the partnership's current slate of construction projects, with additional smaller, attractive expansion opportunities under consideration at this time.

Magellan purchased approximately 1.7 million of its units for $82.3 million during the second quarter of 2021. The partnership currently has approximately $390 million remaining under its $750 million repurchase program authorized through 2022. The timing, price and actual number of potential future unit repurchases will depend on a number of factors including expected expansion capital spending, excess cash available, balance sheet metrics, legal and regulatory requirements, market conditions and the trading price of the partnership's common units.

Earnings call details

Management will discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Eastern today. Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 919-1728, conference code 21995591.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Management believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures utilized by the partnership. As a result, this news release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of operating margin, product margin, adjusted EBITDA, DCF, FCF and net income per unit excluding MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, which are important performance measures used by management.

Operating margin reflects operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment expense and G&A expense. This measure forms the basis of the partnership's internal financial reporting and is used by management to evaluate the economic performance of the partnership's operations.

Product margin, which is calculated as product sales revenue less cost of product sales, is used by management to evaluate the profitability of the partnership's commodity-related activities.

Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure utilized by management and the investment community to assess the financial results of a company.

DCF is important in determining the amount of cash generated from the partnership's operations, after maintenance capital spending, that is available for distribution to its unitholders. Management uses this performance measure as a basis for recommending to the board of directors the amount of cash distributions to be paid each period and for determining the payouts for the performance-based awards issued under the partnership's equity-based incentive plan.

FCF is a financial metric used by many investors and others in the financial community to measure the amount of cash generated by the partnership after considering all investing activities, including both maintenance and expansion capital spending, as well as proceeds from divestitures. Management believes FCF is important to the financial community as it reflects the amount of cash available for distributions, additional investments, unit repurchases, debt reduction or other partnership uses.

Reconciliations of operating margin to operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF to net income and FCF to net cash provided by operating activities accompany this news release.

The partnership uses exchange-traded futures contracts to hedge against price changes of petroleum products associated with its commodity-related activities. Most of these futures contracts are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. However, because these futures contracts are generally effective at hedging price changes, management believes the partnership's profitability should be evaluated excluding the unrealized gains and losses associated with petroleum products that will be sold in future periods. Further, because the financial guidance provided by management excludes future MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, a reconciliation of actual results to those excluding these adjustments is provided for comparability to previous financial guidance.

Because the non-GAAP measures presented in this news release include adjustments specific to the partnership, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release constitutes forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words and phrases such as: plan, guidance, assumes, believes, estimates, expected, continue, ongoing, to come, project, trends, maintain, potential, changes, outlook, future, target, remain, intends, long-term, may, will, should and similar references to future periods. Although management believes such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different. Among the key risk factors that may have a direct impact on the partnership's results of operations and financial condition are: ongoing impacts from the pandemic; impacts of the oversupply of crude oil and petroleum products; changes in price or demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil and natural gas liquids, or for transportation, storage, blending or processing of those commodities through its facilities; changes in laws applicable to the partnership; changes in the partnership's tariff rates or other terms as required by state or federal regulatory authorities; shut-downs or cutbacks at refineries, of hydrocarbon production or at other businesses that use or supply the partnership's services; changes in the throughput or interruption in service on pipelines or other facilities owned and operated by third parties and connected to the partnership's terminals, pipelines or other facilities; the occurrence of operational hazards or unforeseen interruptions; the treatment of the partnership as a corporation for federal or state income tax purposes or the partnership becoming subject to significant forms of other taxation; changes in the partnership's capital needs, cash flows and availability of cash to fund unit repurchases or distributions; and failure of customers to meet or continue contractual obligations to the partnership. Additional factors that could lead to material changes in performance are described in the partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, especially under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements made by the partnership in this release are based only on information currently known, and the partnership undertakes no obligation to revise its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per unit amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Transportation and terminals revenue $ 399,766



$ 455,276



$ 845,277



$ 867,361

Product sales revenue 34,370



193,073



331,907



406,760

Affiliate management fee revenue 5,316



5,294



10,607



10,596

Total revenue 439,452



653,643



1,187,791



1,284,717

Costs and expenses:













Operating 139,687



149,116



288,386



276,351

Cost of product sales 43,974



171,798



275,541



342,759

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 54,984



52,258



114,787



106,903

General and administrative 41,647



56,089



77,983



102,039

Total costs and expenses 280,292



429,261



756,697



828,052

Other operating income (expense) 3,913



1,904



3,402



1,442

Earnings of non-controlled entities 33,689



40,589



77,349



79,641

Operating profit 196,762



266,875



511,845



537,748

Interest expense 69,259



56,981



125,159



113,960

Interest capitalized (4,228)



(417)



(9,179)



(925)

Interest income (223)



(148)



(643)



(301)

Gain on disposition of assets —



(69,702)



(12,887)



(69,702)

Other (income) expense 1,446



14,828



2,253



15,887

Income from continuing operations before provision for income

taxes 130,508



265,333



407,142



478,829

Provision for income taxes 589



434



1,345



1,223

Income from continuing operations 129,919



264,899



405,797



477,606

Income from discontinued operations 3,924



15,518



15,610



24,129

Net income $ 133,843



$ 280,417



$ 421,407



$ 501,735

































Basic and diluted income from continuing operations per

common unit $ 0.57



$ 1.19



$ 1.79



$ 2.14

















Basic and diluted income from discontinued operations per

common unit $ 0.02



$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.11

















Basic and diluted net income per common unit $ 0.59



$ 1.26



$ 1.86



$ 2.25

















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used

for basic net income per unit calculation 225,351



222,735



226,461



223,162

















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used

for diluted net income per unit calculation 225,351



222,863



226,461



223,226



















MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Refined products:













Transportation revenue per barrel shipped $ 1.675



$ 1.690



$ 1.626



$ 1.682

Volume shipped (million barrels):













Gasoline 61.3



78.8



127.5



143.8

Distillates 41.3



52.9



85.1



99.4

Aviation fuel 2.7



7.2



12.1



13.3

Liquefied petroleum gases —



—



0.4



0.5

Total volume shipped 105.3



138.9



225.1



257.0

















Crude oil:













Magellan 100%-owned assets:













Transportation revenue per barrel shipped $ 1.048



$ 0.816



$ 0.970



$ 0.803

Volume shipped (million barrels)(1) 47.7



49.6



122.8



96.1

Terminal average utilization (million barrels per month) 25.5



25.0



24.1



25.3

Select joint venture pipelines:













BridgeTex - volume shipped (million barrels)(2) 32.2



28.6



69.3



55.5

Saddlehorn - volume shipped (million barrels)(3) 15.1



20.0



31.4



36.1







(1) Volume shipped includes shipments related to the partnership's crude oil marketing activities. (2) These volumes reflect the total shipments for the BridgeTex pipeline, which is owned 30% by Magellan. (3) These volumes reflect the total shipments for the Saddlehorn pipeline, which was owned 40% by Magellan through January 31, 2020 and 30% thereafter.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION TO OPERATING PROFIT (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Refined products:













Transportation and terminals revenue $ 267,710



$ 337,782



$ 569,145



$ 635,465

Affiliate management fee revenue 1,513



1,609



3,097



3,159

Other operating income (expense) 138



3,167



2,030



3,406

Earnings of non-controlled entities 4,592



8,197



18,812



17,368

Less: Operating expense 96,985



108,145



202,058



199,629

Transportation and terminals margin 176,968



242,610



391,026



459,769

Product sales revenue 25,556



149,682



316,959



334,199

Less: Cost of product sales 39,081



125,108



254,754



265,944

Product margin (13,525)



24,574



62,205



68,255

Operating margin $ 163,443



$ 267,184



$ 453,231



$ 528,024

















Crude oil:













Transportation and terminals revenue $ 133,637



$ 118,683



$ 279,295



$ 234,897

Affiliate management fee revenue 3,803



3,685



7,510



7,437

Other operating income (expense) 3,775



(1,263)



1,372



(1,964)

Earnings of non-controlled entities 29,097



32,392



58,537



62,273

Less: Operating expense 45,917



43,828



92,689



83,030

Transportation and terminals margin 124,395



109,669



254,025



219,613

Product sales revenue 8,814



43,391



14,948



72,561

Less: Cost of product sales 4,893



46,690



20,787



76,815

Product margin 3,921



(3,299)



(5,839)



(4,254)

Operating margin $ 128,316



$ 106,370



$ 248,186



$ 215,359

















Segment operating margin $ 291,759



$ 373,554



$ 701,417



$ 743,383

Add: Allocated corporate depreciation costs 1,634



1,668



3,198



3,307

Total operating margin 293,393



375,222



704,615



746,690

Less:













Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense 54,984



52,258



114,787



106,903

General and administrative expense 41,647



56,089



77,983



102,039

Total operating profit $ 196,762



$ 266,875



$ 511,845



$ 537,748





















Note: Amounts may not sum to figures shown on the consolidated statements of income due to intersegment eliminations and allocated corporate depreciation costs.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT EXCLUDING COMMODITY-RELATED ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021



Net Income

Basic Net

Income Per

Common Unit

Diluted Net

Income Per

Common Unit

As reported

$ 280,417



$ 1.26



$ 1.26



Commodity-related adjustments associated with future

transactions(1)

26,140











Excluding commodity-related adjustments

$ 306,557



$ 1.38



$ 1.38



















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

basic net income per unit calculation

222,735











Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

diluted net income per unit calculation

222,863

































(1) Includes the partnership's net share of commodity-related adjustments for its non-controlled entities. Please see Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") and Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Reconciliation to Net Income for further descriptions of commodity-related adjustments.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION TO NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

2021

Guidance

2020

2021

2020

2021





















Net income $ 133,843



$ 280,417



$ 421,407



$ 501,735



$ 945,000

Interest expense, net 64,808



56,416



115,337



112,734



225,000

Depreciation, amortization and impairment(1) 58,500



59,077



121,586



118,292



238,000

Equity-based incentive compensation(2) 4,256



5,381



(10,289)



3,909



14,000

Gain on disposition of assets(3) —



(68,435)



(10,511)



(68,435)



(68,000)

Commodity-related adjustments:

















Derivative (gains) losses recognized in the

period associated with future transactions(4) 9,982



20,737



(4,938)



23,496





Derivative gains (losses) recognized in previous

periods associated with transactions completed

in the period(4) 47,593



(21,805)



(15,964)



(29,545)





Inventory valuation adjustments(5) (43,899)



2,041



27,831



3,398





Total commodity-related adjustments 13,676



973



6,929



(2,651)



(32,000)

Distributions from operations of non-controlled

entities in excess of (less than) earnings 14,267



2,428



25,350



14,810



55,000

Adjusted EBITDA 289,350



336,257



669,809



680,394



1,377,000

Interest expense, net, excluding debt issuance cost

amortization(6) (50,827)



(55,642)



(100,459)



(111,184)



(222,000)

Maintenance capital(7) (28,982)



(12,592)



(53,302)



(24,676)



(85,000)

Distributable cash flow 209,541



268,023



516,048



544,534



1,070,000

Expansion capital(8) (86,487)



(31,559)



(241,532)



(42,063)



(75,000)

Proceeds from asset sales 83



269,920



332,872



270,576



271,000

Free cash flow 123,137



506,384



607,388



773,047



1,266,000

Distributions paid (231,245)



(228,962)



(466,019)



(458,385)



(914,000)

Free cash flow after distributions $ (108,108)



$ 277,422



$ 141,369



$ 314,662



$ 352,000























(1) Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense is excluded from DCF to the extent it represents a non-cash expense. (2) Because the partnership intends to satisfy vesting of unit awards under its equity-based long-term incentive compensation plan with the issuance of common units, expenses related to this plan generally are deemed non-cash and excluded for DCF purposes. The amounts above have been reduced by cash payments associated with the plan, which are primarily related to tax withholdings. (3) Gains on disposition of assets are excluded from DCF to the extent they are not related to the partnership's ongoing operations. (4) Certain derivatives have not been designated as hedges for accounting purposes and the mark-to-market changes of these derivatives are recognized currently in net income. The partnership excludes the net impact of these derivatives from its determination of DCF until the transactions are settled and, where applicable, the related products are sold. In the period in which these transactions are settled and any related products are sold, the net impact of the derivatives is included in DCF. (5) The partnership adjusts DCF for lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustments related to inventory and firm purchase commitments as well as market valuation of short positions recognized each period as these are non-cash items. In subsequent periods when the partnership physically sells or purchases the related products, it adjusts DCF for the valuation adjustments previously recognized. (6) Interest expense includes debt prepayment costs of $12.9 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, which are excluded from DCF as they are financing activities and not related to the partnership's ongoing operations. (7) Maintenance capital expenditures maintain existing assets of the partnership and do not generate incremental DCF (i.e. incremental returns to the unitholders). For this reason, the partnership deducts maintenance capital expenditures to determine DCF. (8) Includes additions to property, plant and equipment (excluding maintenance capital and capital-related changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities), acquisitions and investments in non-controlled entities, net of distributions from returns of investments in non-controlled entities and deposits from undivided joint interest third parties.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 178,632



$ 352,716



$ 563,253



$ 592,955

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

44,770



(79,565)



10,596



(21,557)

Net cash provided (used) in investing activities

(150,596)



228,997



(18,803)



197,836

Payments associated with settlement of equity-based incentive

compensation

—



—



(14,700)



(6,151)

Settlement gain, amortization of prior service credit and

actuarial loss

(1,413)



(2,818)



(2,526)



(4,464)

Changes in accrued capital items

36,266



(1,879)



56,645



7,350

Commodity-related adjustments(1)

13,676



973



6,929



(2,651)

Other

1,802



7,960



5,994



9,729

Free cash flow

$ 123,137



$ 506,384



$ 607,388



$ 773,047

Distributions paid

(231,245)



(228,962)



(466,019)



(458,385)

Free cash flow after distributions

$ (108,108)



$ 277,422



$ 141,369



$ 314,662

























(1) Please refer to the preceding table for a description of these commodity-related adjustments.

