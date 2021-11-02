Magellan Midstream Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises 2021 Annual Guidance

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) today reported net income of $237 million for third quarter 2021 compared to $212 million for third quarter 2020. Diluted net income per common unit was $1.08 in third quarter 2021 and 94 cents in third quarter 2020.

Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, of $1.09 for third quarter 2021 exceeded the 87-cent guidance provided by management in late July. Actual results benefited from additional refined products shipments, continued lower-than-expected expenses (in part due to Magellan's ongoing optimization efforts) and a reduced unit count following the partnership's repurchase of 8.1 million units during the quarter.

Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was $277 million for third quarter 2021 compared to $259 million for third quarter 2020. Free cash flow (FCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash available for distributions, additional expansion capital opportunities, equity repurchases, debt reduction or other partnership uses, was $252 million during third quarter 2021 versus $192 million during third quarter 2020.

"Magellan once again generated strong financial results driven by our refined products segment and the continued demand recovery for the essential fuels and services we provide," said Michael Mears, chief executive officer. "We remain committed to our disciplined approach of managing our business for the long term and creating value for our investors. During the third quarter of 2021, we demonstrated this commitment by repurchasing more than $390 million of equity and increasing our quarterly cash distribution."

An analysis by segment comparing third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2020 is provided below based on operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense. Due to the pending sale of the partnership's independent terminals network that was announced in June 2021, the financial results from these assets have been reclassified from the refined products segment to discontinued operations for all periods.

Refined products. Refined products operating margin was $272 million, an increase of $44 million. Transportation and terminals revenue increased $42 million primarily due to higher transportation volumes versus the pandemic levels of 2020 driven by the recovery in travel, economic and drilling activity as well as additional contributions from Magellan's Texas pipeline expansion projects. The current period also benefited from the partnership's mid-year 2021 tariff increase, which averaged nearly 3%. These favorable items were partially offset by less storage revenues due to lower utilization and rates following recent contract expirations.

Operating expenses were essentially unchanged between periods. An increase in integrity spending related to the timing of maintenance work, higher power costs due to more volume shipped and higher property tax accruals were mainly offset by favorable product overages (which reduce operating expenses). Other operating income increased almost $3 million in part due to reduced estimates for retained liabilities associated with the partnership's 2020 sale of marine terminals.

Earnings of non-controlled entities increased slightly as unrealized gains on futures contracts used to economically hedge commodity-related activities at the partnership's Powder Springs Logistics joint venture were partially offset by lower earnings from its Pasadena marine terminal joint venture, following the sale of nearly half of Magellan's ownership interest during second quarter 2021.

Product margin (a non-GAAP measure defined as product sales revenue less cost of product sales) decreased slightly between periods primarily due to lower margins and sales volume related to the partnership's gas liquids blending and fractionation activities in the current quarter.

Crude oil. Crude oil operating margin was $112 million, a decrease of $24 million. Transportation and terminals revenue decreased $38 million primarily due to lower average tariff rates and reduced storage revenues. Average tariff rates decreased primarily as a result of the expiration of several higher-priced contracts on the partnership's Longhorn pipeline in late 2020. In addition, deficiency revenue recognized in the year-ago period did not recur in third quarter 2021. Storage revenues declined primarily due to the 2020 period benefiting from increased short-term storage utilization at higher rates, with recent contract renewals at lower rates.

Operating expenses declined $12 million primarily due to a decrease in integrity spending related to the timing of maintenance work, lower fees paid to the partnership's Seabrook joint venture export facility for ancillary services and favorable product overages. Other operating expense was favorable $3 million in part due to lower losses recognized on a basis derivative agreement during the current period.

Earnings of non-controlled entities decreased $4 million primarily due to lower throughput fees and additional depreciation for recently-constructed assets related to the partnership's Seabrook joint venture export facility, as well as lower storage revenue and less favorable product overages for the BridgeTex pipeline.

Product margin was favorable by almost $3 million primarily due to a reclassification during the 2020 period of prior affiliate marketing activities to transportation revenue, where this activity is now recorded.

Other items. Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense decreased $7 million due to the impairment in third quarter 2020 of certain terminalling assets, whereas G&A expense increased $9 million primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs as a result of improved financial results in 2021.

Net interest expense increased $4 million due to lower capitalized interest as a result of reduced expansion capital spending and higher debt outstanding. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Magellan had $5.1 billion of debt outstanding, including $123 million under its commercial paper program, with nearly $13 million of cash on hand.

Gain on disposition of assets of $3 million in the current period resulted from true-ups for previous asset sales, including the final working capital adjustment related to the recent sale of a portion of Magellan's interest in its Pasadena marine terminal joint venture.

Income from discontinued operations increased $8 million due to improved product margin for the partnership's independent terminals as a result of higher gas liquids blending sales volume at better pricing, as well as the absence of depreciation now that the assets are classified as held for sale.

Financial guidance for 2021

As a result of the higher-than-expected financial performance during third quarter and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, Magellan is increasing its annual DCF guidance by $30 million to $1.1 billion for 2021.

Guidance assumes total refined products shipments will be slightly higher than initial estimates for the year, with an overall increase of 14% expected versus 2020 as incremental volumes associated with expansion projects within the state of Texas continue to overcome the lingering impacts of the pandemic. Based on actual results so far and recent trends, these estimates expect 10% higher gasoline, 17% higher distillate and 40% higher aviation fuel shipments. For reference, total 2021 refined products transportation volumes are expected to increase approximately 4% versus 2019, which is more representative of historical demand, as additional gasoline and distillate volumes from expansion projects are partially offset by lower aviation fuel.

While the partnership awaits receipt of the required regulatory approval for the pending sale, guidance continues to assume Magellan owns its independent terminals throughout 2021.

As previously announced, Magellan recently increased its quarterly cash distribution to $1.0375 per unit. Based on this new distribution amount, the current 213.4 million units outstanding and the higher DCF guidance of $1.1 billion, distribution coverage for 2021 is expected to be 1.22 times the amount necessary to pay cash distributions declared for the year.

FCF is projected to be $1.29 billion for full-year 2021, or $384 million after distributions. Full-year FCF guidance currently does not include the expected $435 million proceeds from the pending sale of the partnership's independent terminals, which is awaiting required regulatory approval and assumed to close in 2022 for guidance purposes.

Based on actual results to date and the current number of common units outstanding, net income per unit is expected to be $4.43 for 2021, which results in fourth-quarter guidance of $1.10 per unit. Guidance excludes future MTM adjustments on the partnership's commodity-related activities as well as the expected gain on the pending independent terminals sale.

Management does not intend to provide financial guidance beyond 2021 at this time but continues to target annual distribution coverage of at least 1.2 times for the foreseeable future. Consistent with its historical approach, Magellan plans to provide guidance specific to 2022 early next year when year-end 2021 financial results are reported.

Capital allocation

Magellan remains focused on delivering long-term value for its investors through a disciplined combination of cash distributions, capital investments and equity repurchases.

As announced last month, the partnership repurchased 8.1 million of its common units for approximately $391 million during third quarter 2021, depleting the remainder of its previously-approved $750 million repurchase program. In addition, the partnership's board of directors recently approved a $750 million increase in Magellan's authorized equity repurchase program, to a total of $1.5 billion, and extended the program through 2024. The timing, price and actual number of potential future equity repurchases will depend on a number of factors including expected expansion capital spending, excess cash available, balance sheet metrics, legal and regulatory requirements, market conditions and the trading price of the partnership's common units.

While Magellan is actively assessing potential capital investments to create future value, management remains committed to its proven disciplined approach of targeting low-risk projects that meet or exceed its 6 to 8 times EBITDA multiple threshold. Based on the progress of projects now underway, the partnership expects to spend approximately $80 million in 2021 (of which $68 million has been spent through third quarter) and $20 million in 2022 to complete its current slate of expansion capital projects, including new investments to enhance Magellan's gas liquids blending capabilities and to increase connectivity of its Cushing, Oklahoma crude oil terminal.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per unit amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Transportation and terminals revenue $ 459,940



$ 464,910



$ 1,305,217



$ 1,332,271

Product sales revenue 111,220



168,815



443,127



575,575

Affiliate management fee revenue 5,288



5,329



15,895



15,925

Total revenue 576,448



639,054



1,764,239



1,923,771

Costs and expenses:













Operating 157,716



146,556



446,102



422,907

Cost of product sales 89,375



145,855



364,916



488,614

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 68,439



61,401



183,226



168,304

General and administrative 37,497



46,632



115,480



148,671

Total costs and expenses 353,027



400,444



1,109,724



1,228,496

Other operating income (expense) (2,863)



2,591



539



4,033

Earnings of non-controlled entities 39,135



36,466



116,484



116,107

Operating profit 259,693



277,667



771,538



815,415

Interest expense 54,212



57,016



179,371



170,976

Interest capitalized (1,272)



(315)



(10,451)



(1,240)

Interest income (260)



(138)



(903)



(439)

Gain on disposition of assets —



(3,231)



(12,887)



(72,933)

Other (income) expense 1,455



2,224



3,708



18,111

Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 205,558



222,111



612,700



700,940

Provision for income taxes 824



821



2,169



2,044

Income from continuing operations 204,734



221,290



610,531



698,896

Income from discontinued operations 6,904



15,309



22,514



39,438

Net income $ 211,638



$ 236,599



$ 633,045



$ 738,334

































Basic and diluted income from continuing operations per

common unit $ 0.91



$ 1.01



$ 2.70



$ 3.15

















Basic and diluted income from discontinued operations per

common unit $ 0.03



$ 0.07



$ 0.10



$ 0.18

















Basic and diluted net income per common unit $ 0.94



$ 1.08



$ 2.80



$ 3.33

















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

basic net income per unit calculation 225,222



218,637



226,045



221,637

















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

diluted net income per unit calculation 225,222



218,788



226,045



221,730



















MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Refined products:













Transportation revenue per barrel shipped $ 1.719



$ 1.724



$ 1.658



$ 1.697

Volume shipped (million barrels):













Gasoline 71.9



80.3



199.4



224.1

Distillates 42.5



53.0



127.6



152.4

Aviation fuel 4.7



8.4



16.8



21.7

Liquefied petroleum gases 0.1



0.1



0.5



0.6

Total volume shipped 119.2



141.8



344.3



398.8

















Crude oil:













Magellan 100%-owned assets:













Transportation revenue per barrel shipped $ 1.401



$ 0.803



$ 1.145



$ 0.803

Volume shipped (million barrels)(1) 45.1



49.2



167.9



145.3

Terminal average utilization (million barrels per month) 25.9



24.9



24.7



25.1

Select joint venture pipelines:













BridgeTex - volume shipped (million barrels)(2) 30.6



29.1



99.9



84.6

Saddlehorn - volume shipped (million barrels)(3) 15.1



19.9



46.5



56.0











(1) Volume shipped includes shipments related to the partnership's crude oil marketing activities.

(2) These volumes reflect the total shipments for the BridgeTex pipeline, which is owned 30% by Magellan.

(3) These volumes reflect the total shipments for the Saddlehorn pipeline, which was owned 40% by Magellan through January 31, 2020 and 30% thereafter.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION TO OPERATING PROFIT (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Refined products:













Transportation and terminals revenue $ 307,218



$ 349,430



$ 876,363



$ 984,895

Affiliate management fee revenue 1,579



1,643



4,676



4,802

Other operating income (expense) 193



2,873



2,223



6,279

Earnings of non-controlled entities 7,134



8,160



25,946



25,528

Less: Operating expense 114,313



114,612



316,371



314,241

Transportation and terminals margin 201,811



247,494



592,837



707,263

Product sales revenue 106,027



153,352



422,986



487,551

Less: Cost of product sales 79,612



128,372



334,366



394,316

Product margin 26,415



24,980



88,620



93,235

Operating margin $ 228,226



$ 272,474



$ 681,457



$ 800,498

















Crude oil:













Transportation and terminals revenue $ 154,652



$ 116,920



$ 433,947



$ 351,817

Affiliate management fee revenue 3,709



3,686



11,219



11,123

Other operating income (expense) (3,056)



(282)



(1,684)



(2,246)

Earnings of non-controlled entities 32,001



28,306



90,538



90,579

Less: Operating expense 46,956



35,042



139,645



118,072

Transportation and terminals margin 140,350



113,588



394,375



333,201

Product sales revenue 5,193



15,463



20,141



88,024

Less: Cost of product sales 9,763



17,483



30,550



94,298

Product margin (4,570)



(2,020)



(10,409)



(6,274)

Operating margin $ 135,780



$ 111,568



$ 383,966



$ 326,927

















Segment operating margin $ 364,006



$ 384,042



$ 1,065,423



$ 1,127,425

Add: Allocated corporate depreciation costs 1,623



1,658



4,821



4,965

Total operating margin 365,629



385,700



1,070,244



1,132,390

Less:













Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense 68,439



61,401



183,226



168,304

General and administrative expense 37,497



46,632



115,480



148,671

Total operating profit $ 259,693



$ 277,667



$ 771,538



$ 815,415

























Note: Amounts may not sum to figures shown on the consolidated statements of income due to intersegment eliminations and allocated corporate depreciation costs.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT EXCLUDING COMMODITY-RELATED ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



Net Income

Basic Net

Income Per

Common Unit

Diluted Net

Income Per

Common Unit

As reported

$ 236,599



$ 1.08



$ 1.08



Commodity-related adjustments associated with future

transactions(1)

2,524











Excluding commodity-related adjustments

$ 239,123



$ 1.09



$ 1.09



















Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

basic net income per unit calculation

218,637











Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for

diluted net income per unit calculation

218,788





































(1) Includes the partnership's net share of commodity-related adjustments for its non-controlled entities. Please see Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") and Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Reconciliation to Net Income for further descriptions of commodity-related adjustments.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION TO NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

2021 Guidance

2020

2021

2020

2021





















Net income $ 211,638



$ 236,599



$ 633,045



$ 738,334



$ 975,000

Interest expense, net 52,680



56,563



168,017



169,297



226,000

Depreciation, amortization and impairment(1) 71,822



56,115



193,408



174,407



232,000

Equity-based incentive compensation(2) 1,169



5,626



(9,120)



9,535



15,000

Gain on disposition of assets(3) —



(103)



(10,511)



(68,538)



(69,000)

Commodity-related adjustments:

















Derivative (gains) losses recognized in the

period associated with future transactions(4) 5,839



4,063



6,741



21,072





Derivative gains (losses) recognized in previous

periods associated with transactions completed

in the period(4) 2,889



(9,096)



(18,915)



(32,154)





Inventory valuation adjustments(5) (18,291)



(1,044)



9,540



2,354





Total commodity-related adjustments (9,563)



(6,077)



(2,634)



(8,728)



(20,000)

Distributions from operations of non-controlled entities in excess of earnings 10,811



9,699



36,161



24,509



44,000

Adjusted EBITDA 338,557



358,422



1,008,366



1,038,816



1,403,000

Interest expense, net, excluding debt issuance cost amortization(6) (51,933)



(55,784)



(152,392)



(166,968)



(223,000)

Maintenance capital(7) (27,858)



(25,562)



(81,160)



(50,238)



(80,000)

Distributable cash flow 258,766



277,076



774,814



821,610



1,100,000

Expansion capital(8) (68,454)



(25,513)



(309,986)



(67,576)



(80,000)

Proceeds from asset sales 1,711



121



334,583



270,697



270,000

Free cash flow 192,023



251,684



799,411



1,024,731



1,290,000

Distributions paid (231,245)



(226,633)



(697,264)



(685,018)



(906,000)

Free cash flow after distributions $ (39,222)



$ 25,051



$ 102,147



$ 339,713



$ 384,000

























(1) Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense is excluded from DCF to the extent it represents a non-cash expense.

(2) Because the partnership intends to satisfy vesting of unit awards under its equity-based long-term incentive compensation plan with the issuance of common units, expenses related to this plan generally are deemed non-cash and excluded for DCF purposes. The amounts above have been reduced by cash payments associated with the plan, which are primarily related to tax withholdings.

(3) Gains on disposition of assets are excluded from DCF to the extent they are not related to the partnership's ongoing operations.

(4) Certain derivatives have not been designated as hedges for accounting purposes and the mark-to-market changes of these derivatives are recognized currently in net income. The partnership excludes the net impact of these derivatives from its determination of DCF until the transactions are settled and, where applicable, the related products are sold. In the period in which these transactions are settled and any related products are sold, the net impact of the derivatives is included in DCF.

(5) The partnership adjusts DCF for lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustments related to inventory and firm purchase commitments as well as market valuation of short positions recognized each period as these are non-cash items. In subsequent periods when the partnership physically sells or purchases the related products, it adjusts DCF for the valuation adjustments previously recognized.

(6) Interest expense includes debt prepayment costs of $12.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which are excluded from DCF as they are financing activities and not related to the partnership's ongoing operations.

(7) Maintenance capital expenditures maintain existing assets of the partnership and do not generate incremental DCF (i.e. incremental returns to the unitholders). For this reason, the partnership deducts maintenance capital expenditures to determine DCF.

(8) Includes additions to property, plant and equipment (excluding maintenance capital and capital-related changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities), acquisitions and investments in non-controlled entities, net of distributions from returns of investments in non-controlled entities and deposits from undivided joint interest third parties.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 276,852



$ 286,122



$ 840,105



$ 879,077

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

19,823



22,183



30,419



626

Net cash provided (used) in investing activities

(91,462)



(37,692)



(110,265)



160,144

Payments associated with settlement of equity-based incentive

compensation

—



—



(14,700)



(6,151)

Settlement gain, amortization of prior service credit and

actuarial loss

(1,427)



(2,687)



(3,953)



(7,151)

Changes in accrued capital items

(3,873)



(11,397)



52,772



(4,047)

Commodity-related adjustments(1)

(9,563)



(6,077)



(2,634)



(8,728)

Other

1,673



1,232



7,667



10,961

Free cash flow

$ 192,023



$ 251,684



$ 799,411



$ 1,024,731

Distributions paid

(231,245)



(226,633)



(697,264)



(685,018)

Free cash flow after distributions

$ (39,222)



$ 25,051



$ 102,147



$ 339,713























(1) Please refer to the preceding table for a description of these commodity-related adjustments.

