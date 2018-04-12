Magellan Midstream to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3

TULSA, Okla., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for first quarter 2018 before the market opens on Thurs., May 3. Management will discuss first-quarter earnings, outlook for the remainder of 2018 and the status of significant expansion projects during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

To join the conference call, dial (877) 260-1479 and provide code 9386289. Investors also may listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.